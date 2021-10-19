Microsoft founder accused of toxic behavior with his employees

Since his divorce, the former boss of Microsoft has been targeted by a number of accusations, which notably point to inappropriate behavior with his female staff.

After a divorce formalized on May 3, Bill Gate has seen his image tarnished for a few months. The boss of Microsoft is today facing several revelations, including state of his infidelity, but also of his links with the very controversial Jeffrey Epstein, businessman found dead in his cell while he was waiting for a trial for sex trafficking of minors.

Bill Gates’ shadows

Last Sunday, an investigation by Wall Street Journal thus revealed the underside of the departure of Bill Gates from Microsoft. According to the American media, the decision of the businessman would have been precipitated by a relationship “Inappropriate” with one of his employees in the early 2000s. In a letter, the young woman in question indicates that she had interviewed “for years” a sexual relationship with Bill Gates.

An extra-marital gap confirmed by the main interested party, who however let it be known through his spokesperson that this affair “Started almost twenty years ago”, had ended “In a friendly manner”, while confirming that the situation had no connection with his departure from the company. Officially, the founder of Microsoft stepped down from the board in March 2020 (after stepping down as CEO in 2000) with the goal of devote full time to your charitable foundation.





Regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the Wall Street Journal indicates that several members of the board of directors of Microsoft were at the time, concerned about the existing links between the two businessmen. Following the revelations of the Epstein affair, Bill Gate had assured that it was about professional relations – which he regretted – maintained only within the framework of his charity organization. However, between 2011 and 2019, date of the death of Jeffrey Epstein, the founder of Microsoft would have continued to maintain relations with the latter, even though he had been sentenced in Florida. A relationship that could have precipitated the end of the marriage between Bill and Melinda Gates was reporting at the time The Daily Beast.

Inappropriate behavior with its employees

In addition to the accusations of consensual extramarital affairs, and his nebulous ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the New York Times yesterday published a long article that further tarnished the reputation of the American businessman. Even before his divorce, the latter would have had several inappropriate behavior with its employees. On condition of anonymity, a source indicates “Bill Gates was known for his questionable behavior”. In addition to covering sexual harassment cases perpetrated by his close associates, and in particular his portfolio manager Michael Larson, Bill Gates himself had behaved inappropriately, “Occasionally pursued women in the office”. the New York Times specifies, however, that some of the employees interviewed took a less Manichean position towards Bill Gates, indicating that if they disapproved of the behavior of the former head of the company, they “Did not consider him to be a predator”.