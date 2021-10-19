Microsoft has “clearly not finished” to buy studios, confirms Phil Spencer again

Big boss of Xbox, Phil Spencer had the opportunity to reaffirm this state of affairs during an exchange with the Wall Street Journal transcribed by the VGC site. A discussion in which Uncle Phil confirms that Microsoft has never stopped keeping a close eye on the market, ready to leap forward to grow the Xbox Game Studios family even further in the event of a strategically coherent opportunity. While the group has 23 studios, Phil Spencer says there is no limit to the size the family could grow.

“We’re always looking for people who we think would be a good fit and teams who would fit our strategy well. So we haven’t finished looking. There is no quota or calendar telling me to acquire studios before a certain date“, comments Phil Spencer, who has the support of his big boss Satya Nadella in his quest to evolve the Xbox brand. An evolution embodied by openness to the PC and by investments to create an ecosystem around the Xbox Game subscription Pass, catalog available on console and PC but also mobile thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming.





“We provide them with some financial stability. It’s not just about the success of their next game. I want to give them more creative capacity, longer lead times, if necessary, so that they can do their best job. It’s my aim. We firmly believe in the power of content. You heard Satya Nadella talk about it, Amy Hood too“, adds Phil Spencer, explaining that each studio integrated into the Xbox group, such as InXile, Obsidian or Ninja Theory, has retained its creative independence.”I don’t need Microsoft or Xbox to step in to help Bethesda be better than they are. I want to listen“, he notes.

If Microsoft today has the largest strike force among manufacturers, it is Sony Interactive Entertainment which animated the acquisition section in 2021 by recruiting Housemarque, Nixxes, Firesprite and Bluepoint. Nintendo has also done its part by welcoming Next Level Games, the studio of Luigi’s Mansion 3.