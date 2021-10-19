Microsoft: Where is VR at? Xbox division boss speaks out

If there is still enough “niche” for everything related to entertainment, virtual reality continues its development with many headsets available at various prices. Oculus, HTC and Steam are all about it for the PC, and Sony is already working on its second PSVR headset. But where is Microsoft, and more specifically Xbox, on this matter?

At the Wall Street Journal Tech Live event, a spectator asked Phil Spencer, boss of the Xbox division at Microsoft, if the brand was “content to leave VR as a marker of differentiation” with PlayStation, and if it was risky. In other words: does Microsoft count switch to VR to compete with Sony in the field of gaming? Phil Spence’s answer, which is not closed to the idea, is quite simple, since he indicated that he was admiring the work done by others companies, but that Microsoft sees no interest in developing its own headset, preferring to focus on the software part.

I think when we think of immersion, we think of mixed reality, virtual reality, I’m going to even mention the “metaverse”, which seems to be the buzzword these days. We’re focusing a lot more on the software side at the moment. When I think of immersive worlds and the connection of a player and a community, these are things that are very high on our list.

(With) the devices that are available, we stay connected with a lot of players, because a lot of it happens on Windows, so we are discussing and experimenting with many partners. (…) And you know, I applaud what Sony is doing, I applaud what Oculus is doing, what Valve has done.

In 2019, Spencer was criticized for his positions on VR, as reported by VGC. He felt that VR was too niche, and that it isolated gamers when Xbox tried to bring them together. He therefore had to reconsider his remarks, in particular by explaining the innovative character of this technoloque, but that it was not part of the objectives from Microsoft, for the time being anyway.