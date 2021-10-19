mobile and fixed networks are out of service

Orange and SFR’s mobile and fixed networks are completely out of service. For a still unknown reason, disruptions prevent many subscribers from calling Orange and SFR numbers. The two operators are currently working to resolve the problem.

After the massive blackout that affected OVH last week or the failure of the Bouygues Telecom networks, it is the turn of the fixed and mobile networks of Orange and SFR to falter. Indeed, complaints are starting to multiply on Twitter and on DownDetector, the reference site when it comes to knowing which service is currently in difficulty.

“Hello WiFi network and completely buggy Orange applications, it’s just me? ”, asks a user on DownDetector. “In the Somme, Amiens region and surroundings, it is impossible to call numbers from Orange. However, the number is not assigned ”, another user tells.

The problem obviously affects users located all over France, and according to them, it is not possible to reach Orange or SFR numbers. Indeed, at each attempt, a message indicates that the number is no longer assigned, which is obviously wrong. No problem, however, to reach Free or Bouygues Telecom subscribers. The two operators quickly communicated about this outage on their respective social networks: “An incident is currently disrupting certain communications from our customers. Our teams are fully mobilized. Orange apologizes for the inconvenience caused ”, assures Orange on the blue bird.

Orange and SFR are working together to solve the problem

Regarding the origin of the problem, the two operators are still in the dark. “We don’t yet know where it comes from, we don’t know if it comes from us or from SFR ”, said an Orange employee to our colleagues at the Midi Libre newspaper. Despite everything, it seems that the situation has improved since this early afternoon.

“The traffic is back to normal levels and the teams are mobilized to ensure the stability of the networks ”, assured a spokesperson for Orange. And you, have you encountered any difficulties in reaching your relatives or work colleagues with your mobile at SFR or Orange? Tell us in the comments. We will update this article as soon as we have more information on the nature of this incident.