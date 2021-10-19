Mohamed Salah on his 31: great meeting with Kate Middleton and Prince William

Egypt is not necessarily used to having genius footballers in its squad, but for several seasons now, the country has only had eyes for Mohamed salah. The star of the selection made the heyday of Liverpool in England since 2017, propelling him to the rank of superstar worldwide. Very popular on social networks as well, the 29-year-old has more than 44 million subscribers on his Instagram account. This popularity has just led the player to have a very good meeting last Sunday.





The footballer was personally invited by Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton to present an award during the Earthshot ceremony they were organizing. During this evening dedicated to the environment, Mo Salah seemed overwhelmed by his meeting with the royal couple. “It is an honor to have participated in the Earthshot event last night”, he wrote in a post posted on Monday, October 18, which has already been liked more than 1.4 million times. “I am grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their efforts in this ambitious project to make the world a better place and for their invitation to present the Earthshot Prize to revive our oceans”, he says.