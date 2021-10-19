Monster Hunter World Reinforces Its Status As The Biggest Success For Capcom!

Released in January 2018, Monster Hunter World has, through its mechanics, propelled the license to new heights. A success confirmed by the release of the Iceborne expansion and various editions bringing together all the content released. Today, Capcom announces that the title has passed a new milestone.

In August, Capcom reported that Monster Hunter World had sold more than 17.3 million units worldwide, all versions combined. Biggest success in the history of the publisher ahead of Resident Evil 5 and its 12.2 million copies sold, the title has just passed a whole new course. Capcom has indeed updated its figures and we discover that Monster Hunter World is now among the games that have sold over 20 million units in the world. In these 20 million, we find the physical and dematerialized versions of the various editions, including the one including the extension Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. On this occasion, Capcom declared:

In recent years, Capcom’s digital sales promotion has enabled it to achieve long-term global sales for its major titles. With the January 2018 release of Monster Hunter: World (…) Capcom was able to propel the Monster Hunter series to the rank of a global brand with an unprecedented simultaneous launch for the series, coupled with international promotional activities, establishing the game as the Capcom’s all-time best-selling title within one month of its release and being honored with accolades around the world. (…)



Capcom also indicates that the progression of the Monster Hunter license continues with Monster Hunter Rise, released in September 2020 on Switch. Already sold over 7.5 million units, the title will arrive on January 13, 2022 on PC, opening the doors of the title to a new audience. But this PC release will not mark the end of the journey for Rise, who will acquire a extension called Sunbreak during the summer of 2022 ! However, it is important to remember that there will be no gateway between the Switch and PC versions. Capcom has indeed specified that there will be neither cross-play nor cross-save between the two versions.

