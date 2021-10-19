Montbeliard. The Christmas market will take place this year





It sounds like a sigh of relief for the municipality of Montbéliard. “We confirm the presence of the Christmas market this year! »Rejoices Marie-Noëlle Biguinet, mayor of the City of the Princes. Even if the elected representative was already optimistic last April, many uncertainties related to the health context still hung over the traditional Christmas market, which attracts nearly 500,000 visitors each winter. They are now lifted.

Promote Franche-Comté products For this return, the Christmas Lights are placed under the sign of Franche-Comté and its know-how. “It was already what we had decided last year before the cancellation. We want to promote all Franche-Comté products and also everything related to local gastronomy such as cancoillotte or even Montbéliard sausage. But also local crafts such as woodworking or verquelure, ”explains Marie-Noëlle Biguinet, all smiles. Fewer exhibitors From November 27, visitors will be able to roam the streets of the city and enjoy a hot drink or a regional dish in Sponeck Square but also Velotte Square, a sort of “Sponeck 2” jokes Christine Schmitt, to relieve congestion. the aisles of the market. The assistant in charge of animation adds: “We are going to make a specific Franche-Comté aisle with also other stands spread around the market, always keeping our identity. “



This 35th edition will bring together nearly 130 artisans and exhibitors, a figure slightly lower than in previous years, which will allow “to space the stands so that people are less against each other”, notes the mayor. An expectation of craftsmen However, the excitement and impatience to find the festive atmosphere of the market are felt on the side of the exhibitors. “There is a real expectation on the part of craftsmen to rediscover the magic of Montbéliard. You can feel it when you have them on the phone, ”slips a person in charge of the organization.

Extension of the market until December 28 Most of the local artisans will be present throughout the month, but around ten of them from the country of Montbéliard will occupy chalets for the week. A way for them to build up their first experience and make themselves known. While waiting for their arrival, the first installations of the sets and the illuminations will begin at the end of the week, still under the leadership of the Italian company Faniuolo. And for visitors frustrated by the lack of celebration last year, the magic of Christmas will operate exceptionally until December 28 in the streets of Montbéliard.