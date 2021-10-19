MP wants to prevent insurers from covering ransoms and sanctioning companies

The elected calls into question the legality of the financing of ransoms (paid in crypto-currencies), given the risks of financing and inciting what she calls the ” organized crime “. In other words, ” the payment of ransoms fuels cybercrime and there is no guarantee that the ransom paid is a guarantee of a return to the initial situation “.





Valéria Faure-Muntian, to support her arguments, specifies that the payment can even encourage hackers to reoffend and carry out other attacks, which, from a purely IT point of view, is not impossible at all. Nearly 40% of businesses that made a first payment then find themselves hit with additional ransom demands, according to Proofpoint, a figure up 320%. ” Data modified by an application and encrypted at the same time by the ransomware is often permanently corrupted “, Rightly adds the agency.

The parliamentary report therefore recommends that the law prohibiting insurers from guaranteeing, covering or compensating the ransom should be enshrined directly in the law, thus developing, in parallel, the aspects of prevention, education and support for companies and their employees.