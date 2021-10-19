“My baby didn’t have a nose …”: Hillary Vanderosieren faced with a medical error (EXCLUDED)

At almost 30 years old, Hillary Vanderosieren is an accomplished woman. Revealed in the show The Sticks in 2012, she then continued her career as an influencer and businesswoman. But above all, alongside her fiancé Giovanni bonamy, she started a family and welcomed her son Milo in July 2020. And in a few weeks, the latter’s little brother will be showing up! Adventures viewers can follow thanks to the program Moms & Famous in which Hillary participates. While the new season is still being broadcast on TFX, she answered questions from Purepeople.com. The opportunity for Hillary to discuss in particular her pregnancy, her fears for her baby but also her weight gain and her relationship to her body.

You are back in Moms & Famous. What will happen to you this season?

We’re going on a new season where I’m pregnant. So it’s a new adventure, not three but four with the new baby who will be born. We start a new life at the same time as the new season (laughs).

Are you pregnant with your second child, how is your pregnancy going?

It’s going really well, it really made me reconcile with being pregnant.

How was this pregnancy different from the first?

For my first pregnancy, I felt good but still encountered some complications. There I have no difficulty, no complications, it’s really too easy!

Initially, you feared a malformation in your baby. What happened ? Why such a diagnosis?

In fact, in Dubai, for my first ultrasound, they identified that my baby did not have a nose, that he was not trained. I had to pass a lot of blood tests, the results were sent to England, to the United States … I was looking at the same time on the Internet, I saw that a baby without a nose could say that he would be Down’s syndrome, things like that. Suddenly, the first three months, we really did not benefit from my pregnancy. On the contrary, we were anxious to know if he was in good health, it was really complicated. It took a month to get the results, it was hell. When we got them, we saw that everything was going well, we were really relieved. But frankly, I was angry with the specialists in Dubai because for 1 month, they made me hang around, they said things to me that were really hard to hear as a pregnant woman.





Did you plan to get pregnant so soon after Milo’s arrival?

No, I hadn’t planned to get pregnant again, on the contrary we thought we were going to take advantage of Milo. We still said to ourselves that we wanted our children to have similar ages but not as quickly so it was not planned. It happened and with Gio we wanted to keep him, we said to ourselves that it would be too cool for Milo to have a little brother or a little sister.

Does the body suffer from two pregnancies close together?

On the body, I had stretch marks as soon as I gave birth to Milo. And, we are not going to lie to each other, pregnancy is not that it destroys the body but, it is a shock for a woman. It’s difficult to find your body, behind there is still work to be done.

Have you set a goal for your weight? How many kilos have you gained?

Crazy ! I am very careful and here I am so happy because I gained 10 kilos and I give birth in a month! Especially since we are getting married with Gio in June 2022 so, in my head, I have to be like before or almost? It’s gonna be work.

Is it something that stresses you out about gaining too much weight during pregnancy?

Weight gain, for the first pregnancy, was something I cried about every day. I couldn’t get used to the idea that my body was changing, it made me sad to see my new forms, it was difficult to live with. For this second pregnancy, it’s easier to take, for once, I’m living it really well.

Some famous mothers do not hesitate to resort to cosmetic surgery after giving birth to help them find the line. Are you planning an operation?

Not at all ! I don’t judge but never in my life will I do liposuction or touch my body. Cosmetic surgery is easy, everyone has their own choices, but for me, six months of intensive sports will be worth liposuction and that’s natural. I find it an extra pride as a mom to tell myself that I have two children and that I have not had cosmetic surgery to recover my body. I really am for doing things more naturally. Afterwards, if I do not recover as much as I would like, it is also normal, I am growing, I am getting old … But in any case I will try.