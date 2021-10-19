“My wife is Senegalese, I have no lessons to receive”: comedian Philippe Chevallier defends his vote for Marine Le Pen

COMMITMENT – In an interview with Télé Star Play, Philippe Chevalier admits his preference for Marine Le Pen in 2022. The comedian, who explains being “afraid of globalism”, however denies being far-right.

Six months before the presidential election, few artists venture into the political debate. This is not the case of the humorist Philippe Chevallier, half of the famous duo Chevallier and Laspalès, who tries it “for the first time“in an interview with Télé Star Play. While asked if he would prefer Le Pen or Zemmour vote in the first round, the 65-year-old artist slices: “Pfor the moment, I will put my bulletin at Marine. I find it has a popular base. I’m not saying that out of demagoguery. I find that there are people who are suffering. “In the event of a second round Le Pen-Macron, he will vote without hesitation for the candidate of the National Rally.

I like what Philippe de Villiers called “the work of the heart and the hand”– Philippe Chevallier

However, Philippe Chevallier assures him: “I am not on the extreme right. That is to say, I am afraid of globalism, I am afraid of the society we are being offered. I don’t like transhumanism, I don’t like artificial intelligence. I like what Philippe de Villiers called ‘the work of the heart and the hand’“. When asked if he fears being attacked for his political opinions, the comedian defends himself as follows: “My wife is Senegalese, on that, I have no lessons to receive“, he says referring to Tiffany, whom he married in 2016.

Rare support in showbiz

Philippe Chevallier is in any case one of the rare personalities of the show to show his support for Marine Le Pen. In 2017, Brigitte Bardot gave her support to the candidate of the National Rally. “I am against living together, but I am not a fan, no more than Marine“, she had declared in TV Magazine. “She has the will to take France back in hand, to restore borders and to give priority to the French.“, added the former actress, favorable to”an authoritarian regime“.

Also in 2017, it was the comedian Franck de Lapersonne who appeared alongside Marine Le Pen, before running for the RN in the legislative elections. Beaten, he has since broken off with the party, evoking “the biggest blunder of my life”.

