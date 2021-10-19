N2: the Bobigny – Haguenau affair will be settled in court, the two clubs file a complaint

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

As announced a few days ago, Haguenau will file a complaint against FC Bobigny for “meeting violence” in the Bas-Rhin police station. We learn today that the Seine-Saint-Denis club will retaliate and will also file a complaint for “defamation” against Haguenau as Le Parisien recounts. A file, carried by a lawyer, is being put in place with evidence such as videos of the meeting according to the Parisian. To recall the facts, the meeting, which took place on October 9 in National 2 (2-1, for Bobigny) would have degenerated following a clash at the very end of the first period. Mohamed Hamma, the coach of Bobigny, would have gone to the referee of the meeting to express his dissatisfaction following an arbitration decision against him. Insults followed between the two coaches, who even tried to come to grips according to the referee’s report. The scuffles are said to have continued in the locker rooms and the players of both teams. This is where the stewards of the 93 team allegedly hit the Haguenau players including Yann Diebold, who said he had “a perforated eardrum”.

“We hear strange things but we never wanted to complain”

The leaders of Haguenau wrote a letter to the FFF. A letter including testimonies, medical certificates and photos of injured players, highlighting “a feeling of insecurity”. “We are thinking of the next clubs that will go there”, testifies the president of Haguenau, Jean-Luc Kleinmann. Words that provoked a strong reaction from the leaders of Bobigny. “We cannot accept that we are stigmatizing 93 and our Bobigny club in this way, that we are led to believe that with us, it is a lawless zone. We have been in National for 4 years. 2 and there have never been any problems with us. We have never had a report on the safety level. We are the only N2 club to have so many stewards. When Sedan and Bastia came with their hundreds of supporters , it went well. Their leaders even congratulated us. When we go to play in the East, we often had special greetings, we hear strange things, but we never wanted to complain, nor to go on that ground. We should have… ”says Siné Dianoko, the technical director of Bobigny. Unfortunate affair to be followed in court therefore.



