Naïma Rodric (Lucille) is leaving the series!

End clap for Naïma Rodric! As the daily reveals Free noon, the actress made the decision to leave the series Such a great sun, in which she played the character of Lucille since 2018.
Sad news for fans ofSuch a great sun. Known to play the role of Lucille Salama, Naïma Rodric has decided to leave the successful series of France 2. Information revealed by the daily Free noon, according to which the actor’s decision was taken at the end of last week and “caught a lot of people by surprise, until the production“. Present from the launch of the Montpellier fiction in 2018, Lucille was a game design student and worked as an assistant to Alice Bastide (Maëlle Mietton) in the zoo managed by her grandfather. Several months ago, the young woman had undertaken a professional retraining and had recently worked in the editorial staff of a regional newspaper.
Naïma Rodric replaced by another actress this week
Facing “express check out“of Naima Rodric, the production ofSuch a great sun has no other choice but to recruit a new actress for the role of Lucille Salama. Still according to our colleagues from Free noon, his choice fell on Alicia Dadoun, especially seen in the series Clem and Alice Nevers, the judge is a woman or in the film The heirs released in cinemas in 2014. Passed through the Cours Florent and the London Dramatic Center, the actress joined the filming of the fiction of France 2 this Monday, October 18.
The series faced two departures in just a few months
The departure of Naïma Rodric is all the more unexpected as the young woman, who shares her life with Alexandra Varga, has forged strong links with the other actors ofSuch a great sun. Last September, the actress of Belgian origin revealed to us that she was the godmother of the first child of Aurore Delplace, the interpreter of Johanna Lemeur in the saga, on the occasion of the 2021 edition of the Séries Mania Festival. One thing is certain, this departure is likely to disappoint the many fans of the soap opera, already saddened by the farewell of Jérémy Banster alias Julien Bastide, last August. If the actor confided in wanting to launch other projects, Naïma Rodric, she did not wish to make the reasons for her departure public.