NBA 2021/22 Season Guide | Twelve French at the start | NBA

Twenty years ago, Tony Parker made his NBA debut with the San Antonio Spurs, showing the way for an entire generation, proving to them that the American dream was indeed possible.

Twenty years later, France confirms that it remains the biggest provider of talent outside the American continent with 12 French players registered in the NBA rosters, whether through a classic contract or the new ones. “Two-way contract”, which allow you to move from the NBA to the G-League throughout the season.

A trio of “bosses”

Since the retirements of Tony Parker and Boris Diaw, they are Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier who have become the new bosses of our NBAers, with Nicolas Batum to ensure the transition between the two generations. The highest paid French sportsman from this season, Rudy Gobert is All-Star and best defender in the NBA. It is the head of the gondola of French basketball, and it has enriched its record with an Olympic silver medal. Next step: the NBA title that Jazz is openly aiming for. It would be a feat compared to the competition, but Utah has the manpower to go to the end, and the Frenchman is the leader of his formation alongside Donovan Mitchell.

For his part, Evan Fournier is preparing to take up the biggest challenge of his career with the Knicks uniform where he will be expected in a franchise that once again has great ambitions. Signed for four years, the offensive leader of the Blues must now prove that he can be a major player in a formation which openly aims for the playoffs. This may be the first time he’s played in such an ambitious squad.

Finally, it will be interesting to follow Nicolas Batum’s Year II in California with the Clippers. Taped at the end of the bench in Charlotte the previous season, then cut with a big check, “Batman”, recently voted best French player of the year, was one of the revelations of the NBA season, regaining his former status. . It is the engine oil of the Clippers, and like the Boris Diaw of Spurs, Nicolas Batum is there to facilitate the collective. In the absence of Kawhi Leonard, he could also have greater responsibilities in attack.





Frank Ntilikina and Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot on the relaunch

Behind this trio, there are first of all players who saw the exit door very closely with Frank Ntilikina and Timothy Luwawu-Cabarrot. The two “New Yorkers”, Olympic medalists in Tokyo, had to wait until the end of the summer, or even the beginning of autumn, to get a contract. For the “French Prince”, it is a question of bouncing around Dallas where he will notably evolve in back-up of Luka Doncic, in competition with Jalen Brunson.

For his part, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot had the opportunity to evolve alongside the Irving-Harden-Durant trio, proving that he was always capable of being productive regardless of the context or the role that may be attributed to him. , as he then demonstrated at the Olympics. Much less used in the playoffs, “TLC” will also benefit from a nice challenge since it joined a team from Atlanta in full rise, strong of its conference final.

Competition for “sophomores”

On the side of the new generation, all eyes will still be on Killian Hayes in Detroit and Theo Maledon at OKC. Both are in a difficult position, and their leaders have stuck with them competition. After a year of learning different scenarios, the two must establish themselves as major players in the projects of their respective franchises.

Then, place the “two-way contract”, a type of contract which seems to have been invented for the French since six of them are concerned. It is first of all the pair Killian Tillie–Yves Pons in Memphis. The first will be the double of Jaren Jackson Jr, while the second will walk on posts 3 and 4 to bring punch and defense.

Sixth Olympic vice-champion to be in the NBA, Petr Cornelie left the Betclic Elite to try to earn his place in the NBA. In Denver, there is already heavy under the panels, but the “two-way contract” will allow it to measure itself against the best interiors of G-League, and thus to show its leaders that they were not. not deceived on him by recovering him the evening of the Draft.

A pivotal season for Sekou Doumbouya

At only 20 years old, the career of Sekou Doumbouya already seems at a crossroads. Transferred to the Nets, then cut, he arrives at the Lakers to play mainly in the G-League, but also to learn in training alongside LeBron James and an XXL workforce. It’s a transitional season to bounce back better.

Ultimate “two-way contract”, Joel Ayayi signed Sunday. Initially signed by the Lakers, he was ultimately not retained after his discreet stints in the Summer League and preseason. Major player of Gonzaga, he finally joined the Wizards where he will have less pressure, and more possibilities to scratch minutes.

And in the G-League? We must not forget the French in the G-League, without a “two-way contract”. For Axel Toupane, it will be the Warriors, a franchise he knows well, and the G-League has often brought him luck. This will also be the case for Jaylen Hoard and Olivier Sarr, a priori at the Blue of OKC, and ofAdam Mokoka, still at the Bulls. To hope to play in the NBA this season, these four will have to achieve big seasons, and hope to sign 10-day contracts in the second part of the season.

Two-way contract : Designed to create a new bridge between the NBA and the G-League, this type of contract allows each team to enlist the services of one or two additional players, to make them evolve mainly in their development league franchise affiliate but also up to 45 days in the NBA. This year that limit is turned into 50 appearances on the scoresheet.