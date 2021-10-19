NBA – Los Angeles Lakers at the top, the Mavericks ready to spring: our ranking of franchises in the West

1. Los Angeles Lakers

In the span of a year, almost to the day, the Lakers will have experienced the joy of a title, the disappointment of a first-round loss and the excitement of a new NBA season. The madness of a schedule disrupted by COVID-19 summed up in one sentence. To regain the throne after this latest failure, Californians have gone all out by bringing in Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, Rajon Rondo, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn or even Avery Bradley. Prestigious names to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis. LA might not finish first in the Western Conference, because players are going to have to find their feet and develop chemistry first, but it’s hard not to put this formation a little above the rest before the start of the games. hostilities.

The question : Can Westbrook and James cohabit on the field? A question that ultimately leads to many others. Which one will have to sacrifice? Can Westbrook really sacrifice himself for that matter? Is this workforce too old? Not well enough balanced? And maybe just incompatible? Casually, that’s a lot of questions for a favorite declared for the title …

NBA Untouchable Nets, Bucks in the Shadows and Returning Knicks: Our Ranking of Franchises in the East 3 HOURS AGO

Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James are highly anticipated with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. Credit: Getty Images

2. Dallas Mavericks

Our bet! The Mavericks haven’t really strengthened this offseason. But almost it doesn’t matter. They have a rather special asset: Luka Doncic, arguably the best player in the Western Conference. And often, that’s enough to make a difference! Jason Kidd is not the finest of tacticians but he should inspire confidence in this squad – especially in Kristaps Porzingis. For everything else, there is a Slovenian prodigy well placed to grab his first MVP after just four seasons in the league.

The question : Can Kristaps Porzingis regain his All-Star level? The Mavericks’ chances also depend greatly on his ability to fit into the system and shine. But above all to stay healthy! If his body holds on to the shock – that’s a big if – Dallas might surprise.

3. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are one player away from truly playing for the title. Nikola Jokic is a unique maestro in the NBA and he has better and better people around him. But the Serbian is not either Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo. He needs the perfect cast around. With Aaron Gordon, the leaders found him a very good partner in the racket. Mike Malone is a great coach and the squad is one of the deepest in the league. In other words, we will still have to rely on Denver.

The question : Can Michael Porter Jr become the other superstar who would tip the Nuggets into another dimension? The young winger continues to improve and he will have an even more important role in the absence of Jamal Murray. It would not be surprising if he finished top scorer on his team.

Nikola Jokic – April 2021 Credit: Getty Images

4. Utah Jazz

It’s almost always the same story for Jazz: a superb regular season and then a disillusionment in the playoffs. Even being first in the West, the Salt Lake City players were eliminated in the second round. By Clippers deprived of their best player over the last two meetings, moreover. The franchise could have been tempted to upset its workforce but the leaders finally decided to keep the same framework and bet on continuity.

The question : Does Jazz still have significant room for improvement? Unless a new milestone has been crossed by Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert, it is difficult to imagine Utah going to the end.

Rudy Gobert at the Utah Jazz – Toronto Raptors match on Sunday, May 1, 2021 Credit: Getty Images

5. Phoenix Suns

The Suns shocked almost everyone by making it to the finals with the arrival of Chris Paul. Phoenix finally lost after leading 2-0 but the leaders logically decided to renew the same group. It was even a priority for the franchise. CP3 therefore remained in Arizona. But this time around, the Suns will no longer be able to take advantage of the surprise effect.

The question : Did the Suns burn out their best cartridge by losing in the finals? To repeat the feat of going out to the West seems really complicated.

Chris Paul and Cameron Payne set to play for the Suns together again next season Credit: Getty Images

6. Golden State Warriors

Without Klay Thompson until Christmas (at best), it seems unlikely the Warriors will be able to snag the Western Conference top quartet. But Stephen Curry and his comrades still have the arguments to do better than last year and slowly get closer to the top of the table. The idea is to ramp up to the playoffs. And there, on a series, with so many talents, they can shake almost any team.

The question : When will Klay Thompson return and at what level? The Warriors’ chances will depend in particular on his ability to quickly get back into the mix when he returns.

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) Credit: Getty Images



7. Los Angeles Clippers

Theoretically, the Clippers should start first. They were the strongest in the West last season – no offense to the Suns, finalists. In any case, they were until Kawhi Leonard was injured. And as the All-Star winger will be absent for several months, their level over the coming season remains difficult to assess. They have strengths in all positions. They can defend, play small, play big, shoot from a distance. But ultimately it all depends on one man.

The question : Will Kawhi Leonard return this season? Assures him that he will try. But he partially tore his ligaments – the franchise gives little details on the subject – in the height of summer. A return to the playoffs still seems very fair and risky …

8. Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers will start the new season with a big threat hovering over their heads. Indeed, after having sworn loyalty to Portland, Damian Lillard was more evasive in his last positions on his possible departure, just when the rumors of his transfer were growing in intensity. Chauncey Billups thus lands on the bench – his very first position at this level – with pressure. All in a formidable Conference …

The question : What transfer to significantly improve the team and convince Damian Lillard to still believe in the Blazers project?

9. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans are engaged in a race against the clock. Two years after losing Anthony Davis, the franchise is already worried about not being able to keep its (great) compensation package Zion Williamson, the first choice of the 2019 draft. Suddenly, New Orleans is trying somehow to weigh in the Western Conference. But not sure that the recruitment – and the departure of Lonzo Ball – really goes in this direction.

The question : How long before Zion Williamson cracks and makes it clear that he does not consider his future at the Pelicans?

10. Memphis Grizzlies

Quietly, the Grizzlies continue to do a good job. The arrival of Steven Adams will in particular really densify their racquet. For the rest, the franchise is counting on the progress of Ja Morant and his other young players to take a new step. The playoffs are obviously within shooting range.

The question : Jaren Jackson Jr will he confirm his contract (105 million over four years)? Often injured, the fourth choice of the 2018 draft has very interesting potential on both sides of the floor.

Ja Morant, the leader of Memphis. Credit: Getty Images

11. Minnesota Timberwolves

With Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, Wolves seem ready to get back on their feet. No more rebuilding. And maybe finally a real take-off for a franchise that has been increasing the galleys for years.

The question : Will the Wolves try everything to bring Ben Simmons, even if it means sacrificing Russell?

12. Sacramento Kings

The Kings have not played in the playoffs since 2006. Fifteen years already. This is obviously the longest running streak in the NBA. And the worst part is that there is no indication that Sacramento will regain the top-eight of the Western Conference this season. The workforce is not bad, far from it, but a player is missing to pass this milestone. The leaders also hoped to bring Ben Simmons …

The question : Can De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton be enough to lift the franchise? The two young full-backs are a very exciting duo capable of great things. But it would take a good young promising more to join the project. Except that the Kings no longer lose enough matches to recover one on draft night without winning enough to reach the playoffs.

By ‘Aaron Fox Credit: Eurosport

13. San Antonio Spurs

The rejuvenation operation begins in San Antonio. For the first time, the Spurs do not even plan to play in the playoffs, which they have missed anyway in the last two seasons. So make way for Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson and other Lonnie Walker IV. The group is interesting but too limited to shine this season.

The question : Is this one too many seasons for Gregg Popovich?

14. Houston Rockets

We break everything and start again in Houston. Now that James Harden has transferred, the Rockets have looked to the future. This is the first real post-MVP season. With Jalen Green (second choice of the draft) and Kevin Porter Jr to ensure the headlines in the company of Christian Wood. The trio can be very, very prolific in attack. Even if, on the ground, it risks being a series of isolations. As in the days of the bearded man after all.

The question : Do the Rockets have any chance of transferring John Wall? The former All-Star and his franchise have struck a deal to sideline him from the squad pending his departure. But no franchise is going to bet on a losing point guard who earns more than $ 40 million a season. And given the astronomical amount of his salary, the Texans are not going to release him without him accepting a very large financial sacrifice.

Christian Wood – Houston Rockets Credit: Getty Images

15. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are unlikely to win many games this season. But the priority is the development of young people around the rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Josh Giddey is expected, Aleksej Pokusevski will be followed very closely and Theo Maledon can also pass a milestone. For the rest, we will have to wait.

The question : How long will it take for the Thunder to come out of its rebuilding process? The franchise still seems far from being able to weigh in the NBA.

NBA The title, a rebound, a last chance: what season for the French in the NBA? Yesterday At 06:43