    Nearly one in two French people have been exposed at least once since the start of the year

    However, this proportion is down compared to 2020.

    The French are less exposed. If they are still nearly one in two (46%) to have been at least once in the red in 2021, this figure remains five points lower than that recorded in 2020 (51%), in the midst of the crisis. of Covid-19, according to a study by the Panorabanques bank comparator, published on Tuesday.

    In detail, 19% say they have been checked every month, 13% every quarter and 15% once a year. On average, the average amount of the French overdraft stands at 232 euros, again down compared to 2020 (246 euros, -6%).


    Some audiences are more familiar with this situation than others. This is the case of French people with children (59% of couples with children have been in the open at least once a year), young people (24% of 18-34 year olds have been in the red once a month, compared to 12% of those aged 66 and over) and men (50% at least once a year, 7 points more than women).

    Half in unauthorized overdraft

    To explain their bank overdraft, the French cite three main reasons: an overall difficult financial situation (36%), a significant unforeseen expenditure (34%) and a lack of attention in the management of their account (23%).

    Among the French who have faced this situation, half of them (49%) say they have exceeded their overdraft limit at least once a year. An average amount of unauthorized overdraft which stands at 284 euros, down 4% compared to 2020 (295 euros).


