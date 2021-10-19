New Louisiana university shooting kills one

For the second time in a week, Grambling State University woke up in mourning. On October 13, a 19-year-old was killed and a 16-year-old injured in a shooting. This time, the toll is a little heavier: one dead and seven injured. The authorities do not believe that the two cases are linked, however, and the name and photo of a suspect are already circulating for the first shooting.

While the second took place at 1 am on the night of Saturday to Sunday, a curfew has been declared until further notice, the university located in Louisiana announced in a press release. The annual football game is also canceled.

GramFam, now the is the time to be Unapologetically Unified as we rally to comfort one another after this morning’s incident. The campus has been cleared for normal operations, however, homecoming events scheduled for 10/17 have been canceled along w / classes on 10/18. pic.twitter.com/eTI0ssCOgI

– Grambling State Univ (@ Grambling1901) October 17, 2021

“GramFam, it’s time to be fully united as we come together to comfort each other after this morning’s incident,” the facility tweeted earlier Sunday, before urging students not to not spread false information about the investigation. Police also use social media to collect information.

In the United States, shootings on college campuses have become commonplace for several years. Firearms legislation, which is very permissive in some states, does not help curb this phenomenon.