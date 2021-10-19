Nicolas Sarkozy will be heard as a witness

Judicial twist in the so-called “Elysee polls” trial. On the second day of this trial in which five of the former relatives of Nicolas Sarkozy appear, the court ordered, Tuesday, October 19, the hearing of the former president as a witness, a case in which he is not prosecuted because covered by his presidential immunity.

Cited at the trial by the Anticor association, civil party, the former head of state had declared in a letter that he did not intend to come and testify. On Tuesday, however, the court “Ordered that this witness be brought before him by the police to be heard on November 2”.

The tribunal “Considers that it follows from the order before it that the testimony of Nicolas Sarkozy is indeed (…) necessary for the manifestation of the truth ” and that he is “Likely to have an influence on the charges against the defendants”, underlined the president.

According to the Constitution, the President of the Republic is covered by immunity for acts performed during his mandate, but the supreme text “Does not prevent a former president from being heard as a witness”, recalled the magistrate, who also cited the case law of the European Court of Human Rights concerning the rights of defense of defendants.

Asked about this decision, the entourage of Nicolas Sarkozy did not wish to speak ” at this stage “. Already cited during the investigation in 2016 by Anticor, Nicolas Sarkozy had refused to come and the examining magistrate Serge Tournaire then estimated that forcing him to do so would be “Disproportionate”.

Monday, the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) which represents the prosecution at this trial, had estimated that “The position of the investigating judge” was “A position of common sense and wisdom”, asserting ” to recover “ to the court concerning a possible recourse to the public force.

The court also refused the transmission of a priority question of constitutionality (QPC) raised by the defense of the former secretary general of the presidency Claude Guéant.





After these decisions, the presiding judge began to present, as is customary, the case that the court will study for four weeks. Five former relatives of Nicolas Sarkozy, including the former secretary general of the presidency Claude Guéant, are on trial on suspicion of favoritism and embezzlement of public funds within the framework of consulting contracts and surveys dating from 2007 to 2012.

“Poll addiction”

The affair revealed the presidency’s appetite in the Sarkozy era for all polls, from the president’s popularity to his reforms or topical issues, to his political rivals or the image of his new companion, Carla Bruni, whom he married in 2008.

A “Poll addiction, short-term driving, using polls GPS”, denounced in 2012 the elected ecologist Raymond Avrillier, who obtained from the administrative justice documents of the presidential palace and will testify at the trial.

For a month, the court must consider consulting and polling contracts concluded with the companies of Patrick Buisson and political scientist Pierre Giacometti, as well as orders placed directly by the Elysee to institutes, in particular Ipsos.

In total, 7.5 million euros of public money, which have not been the subject of publicity or call for tenders, are considered by the PNF as falling under favoritism.

The longest list of offenses, among those read on Monday, concerns Patrick Buisson: tried for concealment of favoritism, he also appears for embezzlement of public funds, in particular because of two contracts signed with his companies: Publifact and Publi-Opinion.

Paid 10,000 euros per month for an advisory mission, he could also deliver surveys as he wished: between 2007 and 2009, the prosecution counted 235, bought from institutes and then sold to the Elysee with margins of 65 to 71%, for a profit of 1.4 million euros.

Fallen out of favor on the right in 2014 after the revelation of clandestine recordings of conversations at the Elysee Palace, Patrick Buisson is finally prosecuted for abuse of corporate assets, suspected of having incurred nearly 180,000 euros in personal expenses for his companies.

Another regular at the Elysee Palace of Nicolas Sarkozy, the former co-director of Ipsos Pierre Giacometti is implicated for concealment of favoritism because of a contract of “Strategy consulting” signed in 2008.

For having organized the signing of these contracts, Claude Guéant is judged for favoritism and embezzlement of public funds by negligence, like Emmanuelle Mignon, former chief of staff. The ex-adviser “opinion” of the Elysee Julien Vaulpré appears for favoritism, in the part of the polls ordered directly from the institutes. Ipsos is also being sued.

Sentenced to one year in prison in March in the wiretapping affair, Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to another year in prison in the Bygmalion case at the end of September. He appealed against these sanctions.