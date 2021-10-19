No, the Nintendo Switch Online Add-on Pack is not a scam

Nintendo has unveiled the price of the additional pack for its Nintendo Switch Online service. Since then, some players have been crying scandal. However, there is not necessarily cause for rebellion.

€ 39.99: this is the price of Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack, or € 20 more than the basic subscription. No sooner had the figure been made official by Nintendo on October 15, than some screamed scandal. ” Nintendo who tries to slip you the Nintendo Switch Online Plus during the presentation of Animal Crossing to try to better pass the pill “, Notes for example the user Ultimate Bounty hunter in a tweet posted on October 15 (with a photo showing the size of a large rat). Others, like KNS Santy80call for a boycott: ” We have to do something or Nintendo will never stop. “

So, is Nintendo going too far? We have to admit that the Japanese firm has established some precedents. There are very, very expensive accessories (90 € per pair of Joy-Cons, far from being flawless). There are amiibo, which are expensive traps for collectors. Even the price of the OLED Switch could be criticized: a console with a 720p screen that is hardly more affordable than a PS5 or an Xbox Series S. But when it comes to the Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack, there is clearly has a motive.

Is the Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack too expensive compared to the competition?

To judge the price of the Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack, it is necessary to refer to the competition. Let’s get rid of the PC world right away, where users don’t need to pay to play online: they are privileged and that’s good for them. At Microsoft, access to multiplayer has been paid from the start (Xbox Live Gold was launched on the very first Xbox). For its part, Sony started charging from the PS4, with the PlayStation Plus subscription – a cost that has not disappeared with the PS5.

This gives the following rates (for an annual formula) :

Xbox Live Gold: € 59.99;

PlayStation Plus: € 59.99;

Nintendo Switch Online: € 19.99 (€ 34.99 with the family option allowing 8 accounts);

Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack: € 39.99 (€ 69.99 with the family option).

This quick comparison gives Nintendo Switch Online a definite advantage, even with the Add-on Pack. And it should be remembered that the Additional Pack is, as its name suggests, an option. Thanks to this supplement, interested parties will be able to obtain three other bonuses: Nintendo 64 games, Mega Drive games and the expansion ofAnimal Crossing: New Horizons (called Happy Home Paradise). Don’t want any of these additions? Your subscription will not double overnight and you will continue to pay less than $ 20.





To those who fall on Nintendo because the company charges for recycling, it will be recalled that this is a trend in video games. From Bethesda to Capcom, via Rockstar Games (the upcoming GTA trilogy…), market players all practice the art of making new with old. A specialist in Nintendo-related indiscretions, Emily Rogers attributes the high price of the Additional Pack to license costs. ” I heard that Sega [éditeur des jeux Mega Drive] is very, very well paid », She indicates in a tweet posted on October 15.

Upon arrival, this Mega Drive + Nintendo 64 catalog, which will evolve over time, costs only € 1.66 per month. Some would say that Microsoft and Sony offer newer games than Nintendo with their subscription. Although very old, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Where Super Mario 64, however, offer extraordinary memories as they marked their time. The titles offered for free as part of PlayStation Plus and / or Xbox Live Gold are not always exciting. Yes, we can sometimes get the PS5 version of Control. But we now let you look at Microsoft’s selection for the month of October …

The Animal Crossing case

The Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack is a way to access the expansion ofAnimal Crossing: New Horizons. But there could have been some confusion about this: this DLC – or additional downloadable content – will also be available separately, for € 24.99 (from November 5). In short, fans of the simulation game will not need to pay € 39.99 to enjoy it. On the other hand, they will be able to make a small saving of € 5 by going through the Additional Pack – if they already have Nintendo Switch Online.

So yes, people interested in the Additional Pack who do not play Animal Crossing: New Horizons may feel like they’re paying more for a bonus they won’t use. But this DLC must be seen as a last minute bonus. When Nintendo first discussed its Add-on Pack, it was all about Nintendo 64 games and Mega Drive. Adding the extension does not fundamentally change the game. Except for fans ofAnimal Crossing: New Horizons.

