North Korea launches new projectile

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on October 19, 2021. AP

North Korea appears to be continuing its series of missile tests, which began a few weeks ago. The South Korean army said in a statement on Tuesday (October 19) that an unidentified projectile was launched by the neighboring country from Sinpo towards the sea in the east of the peninsula.

“South Korean and American intelligence services conduct careful analysis to obtain additional details”, she also announced. Japan, for its part, announced the firing of two missiles by Pyongyang. “It is very unfortunate that North Korea has continued to launch missiles since last month,” commented Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. A Japanese official also said that no ship or plane had been damaged.

Sinpo, where the missile was fired, is a port city in the east of the country with a major shipyard. Satellite photos showed the presence of submarines there. The North is currently working to develop the launch of a ballistic missile from a submarine (SLBM).

The South Korean military later estimated that the ballistic missile would have been launched “From a submarine”. “Our army has detected an unidentified short-range ballistic missile, it would be an SLBM fired by North Korea”, announced a statement from the Joint Chiefs of Staff. North Korea has already launched from a submerged device. Analysts initially thought it was a submerged platform rather than a submarine.

Arms race

The Korean peninsula appears to be in an arms race. In September, Seoul tested its first SLBM, becoming one of the few nations with this advanced technology, and unveiled a hypersonic cruise missile.





The nuclear-weaponized North Korea recently carried out several tests, including a long-range missile – a weapon fired from a train – and a missile touted as hypersonic by Pyongyang, raising concern from many nations.

Last week, at a defense exhibition, a huge Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), unveiled last year during a military parade, was presented. On this occasion, the leader Kim Jong-un, under whose reign the country made immense progress in the field of armaments, accused the United States of being the “Root cause” instability in the peninsula, believing that there is no reason “To believe that they are not hostile”.

Washington’s new call for talks

The new fire comes as US intelligence director Avril Haines is in Seoul to participate in a tripartite meeting with her South Korean and Japanese counterparts on North Korea, according to media reports. Meanwhile, Sung Kim, current US President Joe Biden’s special representative for North Korea, called for talks with Pyongyang on Monday. “We will continue the diplomatic route with North Korea in order to make tangible progress that will improve the security of the United States and our allies”, he said on Monday after a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk in Washington.

“We have no hostile intentions towards North Korea and we hope to meet them unconditionally”, he told reporters. The diplomat, however, added that the allies had the “Responsibility for implementing the resolutions of the UN Security Council”, referring to the international sanctions Pyongyang is trying to lift.

Kim Jong-un has met with former US President Donald Trump three times, but talks with the United States have stalled since the second summit in 2019 for lack of agreement on international sanctions relief and gestures Pyongyang was prepared to concede in return.

Washington has repeatedly reiterated its willingness to meet with North Korean representatives anytime, anywhere, without preconditions.