Octogenarian killed during an urban rodeo in Clermont-Ferrand: what happened

INQUIRY – An octogenarian died after being struck last Thursday by a motorcycle in Clermont-Ferrand. The 20H of TF1 went there.

An 81-year-old lady died Thursday evening in Clermont-Ferrand after being struck by a motorcycle on a pedestrian crossing near a shopping arcade. Initially taken to hospital, she succumbed to her injuries. Asked in the TF1 20H report at the top of this article, the neighbors evoke a very discreet but dynamic woman. “It’s like it’s a relative. It shocks me”, says a local resident. “It pains me a lot. We didn’t see her much. Despite everything, she is missing. She will be missed.”, adds another neighbor.

The octogenarian victim was struck while crossing the road on a protected passage, the light then being red for pedestrians, according to a police source. The accident occurred in the Croix de Neyrat district, a large complex in the north of the city of Clermont-Ferrand. A CCTV camera was able to film the scene. Two motorcycles – non-homologated motocross – circulated on an avenue, one of which did a “wheelie”: the pilot drove only on the rear wheel, a practice popular with fans of urban rodeos. “I arrived. I saw a lady on the ground. I thought she had been hit by a car. I got closer and people told me they were motorcycles.”, confirms a witness.

Two suspects arrested

After surrendering to police, one of the suspects, 19, was taken into custody on Sunday for “aggravated manslaughter and participation in a motorized rodeo” at the end of his custody. A second pilot involved in this fatal accident also went to the police. This 20-year-old was indicted for “non-assistance to a person in danger and participation in a motorized rodeo” before being placed under judicial supervision. Public Security is in charge of the investigation. In this Auvergne district, rodeos take place for all to see, day and night. “There are often people with quads, unapproved motorcycles. When I call the police, they never come”, laments a resident. “Motorcycles run regularly. It’s like a drug for some”, confirms another.

For more than 10 years, this urban phenomenon has not escaped the notice of local elected officials. “The phenomenon of urban rodeos is not new. It affects our entire country and rightly arouses the exasperation of residents. Today it is tragically hitting our city.”, has also reacted on Twitter the mayor of Clermont-Ferrand Olivier Bianchi (PS).

If 114 surveillance cameras have already been installed, the city would now like to have more resources to be able to intervene more quickly. “We have to find very clear legislative means that allow us to act. Perhaps a posteriori, on elements on the videos”, insists Jérôme Godard, deputy mayor of Clermont-Ferrand in charge of public tranquility and the prevention of delinquency.

