Oddworld Soulstorm Coming Soon to Xbox in an Enhanced Version

Released on April 06 on PlayStation and PC consoles, Oddworld: Soulstorm is also coming to Xbox consoles. The arrival of one of the classics of the platform game was made official yesterday.

Oddworld: Soulstorm’s PlayStation console exclusive therefore lasts six months. Yesterday, the game publisher formalized the arrival of the game Oddworld Inhabitants on Xbox, in a version called Enhanced (improved). She is expected to the end of november.

After PS4, PS5 and PC, Abe is coming to Xbox

If Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced pre-orders are not yet open (but should be in the day), three editions of the game will be deployed on the Xbox ecosystem: a digital version, a physical version Day One with a steelbook (embossed metal case) and a collector’s version. The latter includes the content of the edition Day One but also: a mining company keychain, a 22 centimeter figurine of Abe, three lithographs, an artbook by Pix’n Love, stickers and a tattoo.





What does this improved version of Oddworld: Soulstorm bring?

In the press release announcing the arrival End of november Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced, details of this new version are specified. It is first improved via its motion code, a technique which consists in moving the code so as to reduce the weight of a program and that it is readable more fluidly by the console: in short, it is a general improvement of the game. In addition, this edition also includes “improved gameplay, all previous updates and new content“.

New content that has not yet been revealed. That being said, we can assume that Oddworld: Soulstorm (Enhanced Edition) will be talking about it again to clarify its release date. We remind you that the game is expected at the end of November on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.