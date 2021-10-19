Of the 4 vaccines, only one remains. France in turn restricts Moderna.

I think that’s the way to see it.

We have been vaccinating populations at full speed for a year with everything we can get at our hands.

We had 4 vaccine proposals.

Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca and Janssen.

Janssen does not seem to protect.

Astra Zeneca was giving blood clots.

Moderna gives you heart inflammation.

There is only one left, the Pfizer.

The question is… for how long?

Covid-19: why the Moderna vaccine is no longer authorized for booster doses in France

Source franceinfo with AFP. It is serious and authorized!

“The High Authority for Health decided on Friday to no longer inject the product developed by Moderna for the booster vaccination campaign.

Prudence is the mother of safety for the Haute Autorité de santé. The French regulator decided, Friday, October 15, to no longer allow the injection of the product developed by Moderna for a booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. Only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is therefore used for the booster campaign for people over 65, the immunocompromised and their relatives, people at risk, such as obese and diabetics, as well as caregivers. If Moderna was also used until now, the HAS had not questioned it “so as not to disrupt the current campaign”. Franceinfo explains to you why the authority decided to suspend it.

Because Scandinavian countries are worried about heart risks

In early October, Sweden and Finland suspended the use of Moderna’s vaccine for those under 30, and Denmark and Norway formally advised against it for those under 18. Iceland, for its part, has completely suspended the use of the messenger RNA product from the American laboratory as a booster dose. The reason ? A possible risk of inflammation of the myocardium, heart muscle, and pericardium, the membrane covering the heart. According to Swedish authorities, most of these inflammations are mild and go away on their own, but medical advice is recommended if symptoms occur. “In any event, these [les myocardites et péricardites] remain rare and spontaneously resolving in almost all cases, ”writes the High Authority for Health in its press release.

Because the European Medicines Agency has not given the green light





Usually, the Haute Autorité de santé waits for the opinion of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and then decides on the administration of a vaccine in France. The European regulator is due to make its decision on the administration of a booster dose with the Moderna vaccine at the end of October. “This will determine the target population for these injections and the amount of product needed,” said Dominique Le Guludec, president of the High Authority for Health, in Le Journal du dimanche.

“In its opinion of October 6 on recalls in vaccination against Covid-19, the HAS recommended the use of Comirnaty [le nom commercial du vaccin Pfizer-BioNTech] following its obtaining of the marketing authorization (MA) in this extension of indication, without ruling out the use of Spikevax [Moderna] which does not have it yet, wrote the HAS in its press release Friday. Announcements from various health authorities have highlighted the unknowns that remain. “

Because the indicators are good and France has no shortage of vaccines

There is no reason to make an urgent decision concerning the use of the Moderna vaccine as a booster dose since the indicators of the health situation are positive. According to figures from Public Health France as of October 16, the number of hospitalizations is down, with 6,437 people hospitalized because of Covid-19. And 4,679 new cases were identified on average over the previous seven days.

This corresponds to the objective set by Emmanuel Macron in his speech on November 24, 2020 to lift the conditions of confinement at the time and control the spread of the epidemic. “We have sometimes deviated from it [à la publication d’un avis avant l’EMA] in the emergency of the pandemic, but today the health situation is under control and it is important to return to normal rules ”, explains Dominique Le Guludec in Le Journal du dimanche“.

As I wrote at the end of August 2021, we are gradually and quietly moving towards a failure of the all-vaccine strategy.

Charles SANNAT

“This is a ‘presslib’ article, that is to say free of reproduction in whole or in part provided that this paragraph is reproduced after it. Insolentiae.com is the site on which Charles Sannat speaks daily and delivers a cheeky and uncompromising analysis of economic news. Thanks for visiting my site. You can subscribe to the daily newsletter free of charge at www.insolentiae.com. “