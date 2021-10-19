on October 21, don’t miss the Orionids

After the Draconids, it’s the Orionids’ turn to light up the sky. Until Sunday, November 7, observe this shower of shooting stars everywhere in France. Here’s everything you need to know to not miss a thing of the show.

The first meteors crossed the sky on October 2 and the peak of activity of this swarm is expected for the night of October 21 to 22, 2021. In total, about fifty shooting stars per hour can be observed (provided that weather permitting).

The Orionids come from the debris of Halley, one of the most famous comets that returns every 76 years (the last time was in 1986). The swarm occurs each time the Earth passes among the debris that the comet leaves in its wake: that is to say in spring, with Eta Aquarids, and in autumn, with Orionids.

This Thursday, October 21, the Sun will set at 6:50 p.m., but we will have to be patient. Indeed, meteors are observable especially during the second part of the night ” and the greatest number is observed when the constellation Orion goes to the zenith around 4:30 a.m.“, As Johan Richard, astronomer at the Lyon Observatory, explains to our colleagues from Numerama.

To look in the right direction, direct your gaze east (in the middle of the night) or south (if you are observing the show before sunrise). The Orionid radiant (i.e. the place from which the swarm seems to emerge) is above the red star called Betelgeuse.





Photo: Shutterstock

You don’t need binoculars or a telescope, this sight is visible to the naked eye. But to be sure to fully enjoy this celestial ballet, stay as far as possible from any light pollution (lampposts, shop windows, car headlights, etc.) and be patient. And to go further, here is where, when and how to observe a meteor shower in the best conditions.

So, don’t forget, on October 21, roll your eyes!