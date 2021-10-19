Opel Grandland arrives in dealership: identity change

If the Astra has traditionally been a better seller than the Peugeot 308 at European level, this is not really the case for the SUVs in the segment. The 3008 works so well in France and in certain markets that it allows itself to overtake most of its competitors to come and titillate the Volkswagen Tiguan, still the undisputed king of the category. And to find a trace of the German cousin in the “blitz”, you have to scroll through the rankings beyond tenth place. The fault, in part, with a style much less assertive than that of the 3008, of which it nevertheless shares engines, boxes and platform.







With this restyling, which is almost more like a renewal, the Opel Grandland hopes to catch up and restore health in the most buoyant segment in Europe, that of compact SUVs.

New design, completely redesigned dashboard, the Grandland is no longer the little shy of the past. Even the surname has changed, a sign that Opel wants to draw a line on its past and try to go up the slope with its Grandland, which takes all the strengths of the 3008, and in particular the two plug-in hybrid units of 225 and 300 hp.







The German will always come up against models with a more rewarding image and a lower discount (Volkswagen Tiguan) or cars with an aggressive price / performance ratio like the Ford Kuga, but now, with this major overhaul, it has weapons to fight and will be able to gain market share in northern Europe and the United Kingdom.

The product sheet

Competition







Ford Kuga: the Kuga is on the rise in Europe. The American SUV has become a threat, including for the stars of the category, and this is easily explained: microhybridization, full hybrid with dual-fuel ethanol and plug-in hybrid, the choice of engine is impressive. And unlike its rivals who make the PHEV hybrid out of a small supercharged engine that is quickly overwhelmed when the batteries are empty, the Kuga trusts a naturally aspirated 2.5 four-cylinder that should age much better. Add to that the relatively aggressive prices, and you quickly understand the significant success of the third generation.







Seat Ateca: one could almost say that Seat is to Volkswagen what Opel is to Peugeot. The Spaniard, however, leaves with a handicap, especially with professionals, since he has no hybrid version in the catalog. On the other hand, its heat engines are much more interesting than those of the Grandland, with the 2.0 diesel in 115 and 150 hp, and above all a 2.0 gasoline 190 hp and the presence of four-wheel drive, which does not exist at Stellantis.











Nissan Qasqhai: the historic compact SUV in Europe has recently recovered with a brand new generation, richly endowed with technology, but the Japanese clearly lacks a range of engines, since it only has the 1.3 gasoline in 140 and 158 hp. Only the four-wheel drive version sets it apart from the Opel Grandland.

Dimensions

Length: 4.47 meters

Width: 1.85 meter

Height: 1.60 meter

Boot space: 514 liters

Motorizations

Gasoline

1.2 130 hp, manual or automatic EAT8.

Diesel

1.5 BlueHDI 130 hp, manual or automatic EAT8.

Hybrid

1.6 225 hp, automatic transmission.

1.6 300 hp, four-wheel drive, automatic transmission

Price