Orange and SFR affected by a failure: the numbers of some customers are indicated “not assigned”

Many users of the Orange and SFR networks have noticed problems when they tried to establish communications. Operators confirmed the incidents, before announcing that the problem was resolved in the early afternoon.

The incident mainly concerned interactions between the SFR and Orange networks. For example, a SFR user confirmed to Liberation that he tried to reach an Orange number and came across a message indicating that the number was no longer allocated.

Hello, Our teams are aware of the difficulties encountered and investigations with the players concerned are underway. ^ Phil – Orange conseil (@Orange_conseil) October 19, 2021

The origin of the problem still unknown

However, calls between Orange and other operators seemed to work. These disruptions began on Tuesday around 10 am, confirms Orange, which nevertheless rules out the hypothesis of a failure.

An incident is currently disrupting certain communications from our customers. Our teams are fully mobilized. Orange apologizes for the inconvenience caused.

– Orange France (@Orange_France) October 19, 2021

The operator, however, confirmed a “strong deterioration between the Orange and SFR numbers”, while still seeking the origin of the problem. “We do not yet know where it comes from, we do not know if it comes from us or from SFR”. The operators announced to FranceInfo at the beginning of the afternoon that the problem was solved.

Hello @ franck67fr,

The incident is well identified on the technical side, rest assured. Our teams are doing their best to rectify the situation as quickly as possible. ud83d udcaa

Thank you for your patience.

Jim – SFR Assistance (@SFR_SAV) October 19, 2021





On Downdetector (map above), a site that allows users to report malfunctions, at 1:30 p.m. there was an increase in reports for users of Orange and SFR operators.