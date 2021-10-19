outraged Internet users laugh at the incredible price of the Apple cloth (24 tweets)

The keynote ofApple October was short but intense, since several products eagerly awaited by fans of the brand were presented. Among the revelations of the evening, we note the AirPods 3, or even new MacBook Pro, available in 14 “and 16” versions with two new processors: the M1 Pro chip and the M1 Max. New colors are also available for the Homepod mini.

But the ad that surprised some Internet users the most is not a product expected by Apple fans: it is a cloth (to clean your screen), worth 25 euros. Internet users immediately took to Twitter to discuss the prices of these new products, including that of the chiffonette. But as you will see, these prices don’t always stop fans, as some have already revealed that they will be ordering these new products ASAP. Here are 24 tweets from Internet users who don’t care about the prices of Apple products, including the now famous 25-euro wipe.

Who will be the 1st YouTuber to make an exploded video on the Apple 26-bullet wipe? The bets are open let’s go! pic.twitter.com/6XRzqjjqSH October 18, 2021

* The AirPods 3 coming soon * Me and my headphones with wires: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/WKlB5gax8x October 18, 2021

Ptdrrrrr So there Apple, in other words the big electronics giant, is going to sell wipes ??? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OFUhyeXsyG October 18, 2021

the only way to afford the new MacBook Pro #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Z0oaSdiCze October 18, 2021

AirPods 3 are good, but nobody talks about this wonderful apple chifonette? 25 € I want to die pic.twitter.com/9tSIToZV8C October 18, 2021

Oh I cry the price of the new MacBook / MacBook Pro haha ​​it goes up quickly eh.#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/9bYfBbH6Pw October 18, 2021

Me trying to convince my IT department to buy me a new MacBook Pro pic.twitter.com/oIIxBQzjaa October 18, 2021

That’s the price of the new MacBook pro full config, you want a polo 5 or a computer pic.twitter.com/2cFgm2dqoa October 18, 2021

Are we talking about the piece of fabric sold € 25 by Apple? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/IDWiPGvmZS

October 18, 2021

Not having the money to change Macs, very happy to have this option. Thanks Apple! pic.twitter.com/lz7GPYd9tm October 18, 2021

Twitter unemployed who are going to cook after putting all their money on the new Air Pods #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/iZoEnV6p9Z October 18, 2021

I’ll wait until the AirPods 3 come out so I can buy the cheaper 1st gen AirPods: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/voQDn7UzoL October 18, 2021

All these MacBook Pro capabilities make me wish I had skills or talents. October 18, 2021

The only person who can help me get the new Macbook pro M1 Max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/xv7abztwWj October 18, 2021

When you are going to try to get AirPods 3 to work on an iPhone 8 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/qoQUGCcjZO October 18, 2021

People will buy Airpods 3 to have Moha the shark or RK in their ears mdrrrr October 18, 2021

here i recap the #AppleEvent in less than 5 seconds pic.twitter.com/I7Io2Tux9T October 18, 2021

Waiting for the Apple Event after looking at my bank account. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/NeMYRjhFEu October 18, 2021

Have a good day too Tim with these prices #AppleEvent

pic.twitter.com/Ka2F7BfeIf October 18, 2021

And you, what did you take away from this keynote ? Do not hesitate to give us a feedback via our comments area! And if you want to remember the reactions related to Apple’s September keynote, it’s here.