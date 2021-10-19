outraged Internet users laugh at the incredible price of the Apple cloth (24 tweets)

The keynote ofApple October was short but intense, since several products eagerly awaited by fans of the brand were presented. Among the revelations of the evening, we note the AirPods 3, or even new MacBook Pro, available in 14 “and 16” versions with two new processors: the M1 Pro chip and the M1 Max. New colors are also available for the Homepod mini.
But the ad that surprised some Internet users the most is not a product expected by Apple fans: it is a cloth (to clean your screen), worth 25 euros. Internet users immediately took to Twitter to discuss the prices of these new products, including that of the chiffonette. But as you will see, these prices don’t always stop fans, as some have already revealed that they will be ordering these new products ASAP. Here are 24 tweets from Internet users who don’t care about the prices of Apple products, including the now famous 25-euro wipe.
It’s not a wipe, it’s a.#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/PVgAish93Y
Who will be the 1st YouTuber to make an exploded video on the Apple 26-bullet wipe? The bets are open let’s go! pic.twitter.com/6XRzqjjqSH
* The AirPods 3 coming soon *
Me and my headphones with wires: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/WKlB5gax8x
I sell you my #wort at 15 € friend price! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/MSfZjeL5nJ
Ptdrrrrr So there Apple, in other words the big electronics giant, is going to sell wipes ??? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OFUhyeXsyG
the only way to afford the new MacBook Pro #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Z0oaSdiCze
The only way to afford the new MacBook Pro.
AirPods 3 are good, but nobody talks about this wonderful apple chifonette? 25 € I want to die pic.twitter.com/9tSIToZV8C
Oh I cry the price of the new MacBook / MacBook Pro haha it goes up quickly eh.#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/9bYfBbH6Pw
Me trying to convince my IT department to buy me a new MacBook Pro pic.twitter.com/oIIxBQzjaa
Me trying to convince my IT department to buy me a new MacBook Pro.
That’s the price of the new MacBook pro full config, you want a polo 5 or a computer pic.twitter.com/2cFgm2dqoa
Are we talking about the piece of fabric sold € 25 by Apple? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/IDWiPGvmZS
I sell Chiffonnette #Apple rare vintage: 100 €
DM if interested #AppleEvent # AppleEvent2021 pic.twitter.com/1Z9MWutCYT
Not having the money to change Macs, very happy to have this option. Thanks Apple! pic.twitter.com/lz7GPYd9tm
Twitter unemployed who are going to cook after putting all their money on the new Air Pods #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/iZoEnV6p9Z
I’ll wait until the AirPods 3 come out so I can buy the cheaper 1st gen AirPods: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/voQDn7UzoL
All these MacBook Pro capabilities make me wish I had skills or talents.
All of these capabilities of the MacBook Pro make me wish I had some skills or talents.
The pigeon cloth #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/LHBl7APe1W
The only person who can help me get the new Macbook pro M1 Max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/xv7abztwWj
The only person who can help me get the new Macbook pro M1 Max.
When you are going to try to get AirPods 3 to work on an iPhone 8 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/qoQUGCcjZO
People will buy Airpods 3 to have Moha the shark or RK in their ears mdrrrr
here i recap the #AppleEvent in less than 5 seconds pic.twitter.com/I7Io2Tux9T
Here I recap the #AppleEvent event in less than 5 seconds.
Waiting for the Apple Event after looking at my bank account. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/NeMYRjhFEu
I am waiting for the Apple event after looking at my bank account.
Have a good day too Tim with these prices #AppleEvent
pic.twitter.com/Ka2F7BfeIf
Good day to you too Tim with these prices.
AirPods Pro: 220 €
AirPods 3: 179 €
Same design: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/CJGI2wGaAb
And you, what did you take away from this keynote ? Do not hesitate to give us a feedback via our comments area! And if you want to remember the reactions related to Apple’s September keynote, it’s here.