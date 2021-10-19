Overwhelmed by kidnappings, Haiti comes to a standstill

The inhabitants of the Haitian capital expressed their anger on Monday at the gang crime they have suffered for months by massively observing the call for a general strike that had been launched to denounce the insecurity

“For months we have been calling for help and we have no security in the face of kidnappings, we have launched a general appeal to the population to suspend all activity”, explains Méhu Changeux, president of the association of owners and drivers of Haiti. “The bandits cross the line: they kidnap, they rape women, they do whatever they want… Enough! “

Shops, schools and administrations were therefore closed Monday in the Haitian capital whose streets were exceptionally deserted, but school activities were maintained in some provincial towns, according to local media.

Powerless authorities

Launched last week, the call for a general strike took a particular echo after the kidnapping of a group of missionaries and their family members (16 American citizens and one Canadian citizen) on Saturday in a peri-urban area in the east of Port-au-Prince.

Perpetrated when foreign nationals had just visited an orphanage located between the Haitian capital and the border with the Dominican Republic, this group abduction bears the signature of the gang called “400 mawozo”. The armed gang has been controlling this part of Haitian territory for months without the police being able to remedy it.

From Washington, the spokesperson for the State Department confirmed on Monday the kidnapping of these 17 people and mentioned, without providing details, the arrival of American investigators in the country.





In April, ten people, including two French religious, were kidnapped for 20 days by the “400 mawozo” in the same region.

The gangs, which have controlled the poorest neighborhoods of the Haitian capital for years, have extended their power over Port-au-Prince and its surroundings in recent years, where they are increasing the number of kidnappings.

Political crisis

For years, a deep political crisis has paralyzed the economic development of Haiti. The assassination on July 7 of President Jovenel Moïse by an armed commando in his private residence further plunged this poor country into uncertainty.

“Nature abhors a vacuum so gangs take advantage of it to strengthen themselves”, says Gédéon Jean, director of the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, based in Port-au-Prince, explaining the proliferation of gangs by “l ‘absence of the state’.

Haiti is classified as a country in the red zone by the United States which advises its nationals not to go there, in particular because of the numerous kidnappings of which “the victims regularly include American citizens”.

More than 600 cases of kidnappings were recorded in the first three quarters of 2021 against 231 in the same period in 2020, according to the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights. Demanding ransoms sometimes exceeding a million dollars, gangs are quick to demand decades of wages from families living below the poverty line.