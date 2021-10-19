Paris: left behind by the E-Stoxx and all of Europe by WStreet

(CercleFinance.com) – The Paris stock exchange is losing ground (-0.81% to 6.673) for this 1st session of the November stock market term but nothing to do with the completely failed start of October in the form of a hole of air at -2.17% from 10/20.

The Euro-Stoxx50 only gives up -0.7% after having given up to -1.2% before the opening of Wall-Street … which went much better than expected, the US indices erasing their initial losses, before trending upwards and settling in the green at mid-session (for a few fractions on the Dow Jones, more clearly on the S & P500 with + 0.2% at 4.480 and the Nasdaq with + 0.5% to 14.970).

This resilience is explained by the fact that investors are hoping for good surprises with the start of the second week of the earnings season, marked by publications from major industrial, biopharmaceutical and technological groups.

Thus, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, Intel, American Express, Netflix, Tesla or even Ericsson and ASML will unveil their quarterly results in the coming days under the watchful eye of investors.

At this still very early stage of the earnings season, 74% of the constituents of the S&P 500 Index have done better than expected on earnings, with figures on average 11% above consensus estimates.

There are however elements likely to fuel some concerns, with the barrel of Brent which crossed the 86 $ for the first time since the beginning of October 2014 (it is balanced around 85 $ tonight), the WTI which exceeds the 83 $ / barrel and the sharp slowdown in Chinese growth in the 2nd quarter of 2021.

China saw its rate of expansion drop from 7.9% to 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, with industrial production only posting 3.1%, due to power cuts and outages (closure of coal-fired power plants ) and then component shortages.





Note also this decline of -1.3% of industrial production in the United States (after -0.1% in August, revised figure of + 0.4%).

In addition, the production capacity utilization rate fell by -1Pt to 75.2% in September against 76.2% in August (revised figure of 76.4%).

On the fixed income market side, the session was clearly in the red with + 2.7Pts for our OATs at 0.195% and + 2.5Pt for T-Bonds at 1.6% … but the US ’10 years’ showed more of 1.6250% yield this afternoon, our OATs 0.226%.

In the news of French values, Valneva jumped by + 32.7% due to encouraging results for its anti-Covid vaccine of ‘classic technology’.

Total Energies (+ 0.5%) is riding the rise in ‘Brent’ and ‘WTI’.

Alstom (+ 1%) announced Friday evening that it had been chosen by Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP to supply the new tram trainsets for line T1 in Île-de-France, intended to replace the current trains.

OL Groupe indicates that it formalized on Friday, with Live Nation, a commercial agreement for a period of 15 years from the delivery (scheduled for the end of 2023) of the future Arena of Lyon-Décines, with a possibility of release at the end of the first 10 years.

Stellantis announced Monday the signing of a memorandum of understanding with South Korean LG Energy Solution for the production of cells and battery modules in North America.

Finally, Ipsen indicates that it has signed an exclusive global collaboration agreement with Accent Therapeutics for the research, development, manufacture and commercialization of Accent’s METTL3 inhibitor program.