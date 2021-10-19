Paris municipal police will not be able to issue a ticket before November

“Okay, and tomorrow… what do we do?” “Ask discreetly two municipal police officers leaving the reception organized this Monday afternoon in their honor at the Town Hall. And for good reason ! This Tuesday, these agents of the new municipal police force, introduced with great fanfare by the mayor of Paris on the forecourt, will be… on “technical unemployment”. They will certainly be able to patrol the streets of Paris, but without issuing a ticket!

VIDEO. Municipal police in Paris: the first 154 graduates presented in rows in front of the town hall

Some rumors were circulating in the corridors of the Town Hall that the tense relations between the town hall and the Prefecture of Police (PP) were at the origin of this delay in lighting. “They were not very quick to issue the approvals to the PP,” murmurs in the services of the City. “The 154 municipal police officers were approved by the prefect”, retorts a police source.

A ceremony in front of the court still missing

In fact, it is the swearing-in of officers that is not completed. And in the meantime, they are prohibited from distributing tickets. It will be necessary to wait until the beginning of November for these agents to be able to sanction incivility and other traffic offenses. It is only after having taken an oath in court that they will be entitled to draw up reports. “The process is a bit long between the training, the approval of the prefecture of police and the prosecutor, as well as this ceremony in court”, tries to justify Nicolas Nordman, deputy mayor of Paris in charge of security.

However, the municipal police project does not date from yesterday. Anne Hidalgo had launched it in 2019, one year before the municipal elections. And if the Macronist camp tried to slow down the establishment of this new security force, the law allowing the creation of the Paris municipal police was finally promulgated in May 2021.



According to Nicolas Nordman, the Covid slowed down the accreditation process. “The swearing-in ceremonies were suspended during the health crisis,” says the elected official. But they can still be in the street from this Tuesday. They are authorized to go into the public space and they will patrol with their usual colleagues: the Paris surveillance agents (ASP), from the ranks of the police headquarters, and the security inspectors of the City of Paris (ISVP) . “

How many agents trained since this spring are prohibited from PV? “154”, says the deputy. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for the beginning of November.

“Anyway, we had not imagined doing our municipal police with these 154 officers. They will therefore resume their usual work tomorrow morning with their colleagues in mixed crews made up of municipal police officers, ASP and ISVP. According to the deputy, the approval would still give the authorization to the 154 municipal police officers to wear their uniform and to drive vehicles marked with the “municipal police” logo.

Anne Hidalgo maintains her goals

This Monday, in her welcome speech (even if the 154 agents came from the very ranks of the city), the mayor (PS) of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, was very clear. She expects municipal police officers to be “listening to Parisians” to help them solve everyday safety problems. But also to sanction “Behavior contrary to cleanliness, respect for our streets ”, insisting on the great mission of“ ensuring that the rules of everyday life are respected so that Paris remains the most beautiful place in the world ”.