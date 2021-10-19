Pascal Praud sermons Philippe Chevallier for having qualified Régis Laspalès “autistic”!

The day after an interview with Jordan de Luxe, in which he announced his support for Marine le Pen for the 2022 presidential election, Philippe Chevallier was Pascal Praud’s guest on October 19. And he did not escape a question on the political opinions of his 35-year-old colleague, Régis Laspalès.

The comedian assured the host of Time for the pros, that he had not yet communicated with his partner on this announcement. He confessed : “it was very fast “ and add however: “We agree on a lot of points politically”.

Chevallier indeed reveals that Laspalès is not a “convinced Stalinist “, but that he is “rather from a radical-right-wing tradition, very French “. However, he does not believe that he would be ready to vote Marine Le Pen. “I think he wouldn’t do that” he said indeed.





And while Pascal Praud interrupted him by remarking: “But there is less in life …”, Philippe Chevallier told him: “Ah well he is in the moon, he is autistic, I say it with a lot of tenderness and admiration, he is autistic “.

A term that immediately bothered the man with glasses. While yesterday he took up Jean Messiha on the word “lopette”, this Tuesday he explained about the word “autistic “ : “I no longer use that word there because I am actually thinking of people who have a child with autism. And see that is one of the things where we see that the company has evolved, and in a good way. I can understand a mom or a dad who hears this word autistic. Even though it was metaphorical … “

FA