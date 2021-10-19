Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace) after the draw at Arsenal: “We must learn the lessons”

Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace coach, after the draw against Arsenal 2-2): “We came very close (of victory, Lacazette having equalized in the 90th + 5), but we say that a little too often these days. We must learn the lessons of matches played before (Neal Maupay had also equalized in the 90th + 5 for Brighton, at Crystal Palace, on September 27). I’m really disappointed because in view of the way my players came back in the second half (quickly led 0-1, they then reversed the score to lead 2-1), they really deserved to win. (Son the welcome he received) It was really nice and I thank the Arsenal fans for their welcome. At the same time, I’m not surprised, because that says a lot about the relationship I had with Arsenal during the nine years I spent at this club. (as a midfielder, from 1996 to 2005). “