Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace) after the draw at Arsenal: “We must learn the lessons”

Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace coach, after the draw against Arsenal 2-2): “We came very close (of victory, Lacazette having equalized in the 90th + 5), but we say that a little too often these days. We must learn the lessons of matches played before (Neal Maupay had also equalized in the 90th + 5 for Brighton, at Crystal Palace, on September 27). I’m really disappointed because in view of the way my players came back in the second half (quickly led 0-1, they then reversed the score to lead 2-1), they really deserved to win. (Son the welcome he received) It was really nice and I thank the Arsenal fans for their welcome. At the same time, I’m not surprised, because that says a lot about the relationship I had with Arsenal during the nine years I spent at this club. (as a midfielder, from 1996 to 2005). “
“Lacazette posted a very good level”
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal coach): “I don’t think we were lucky. We can say that we were lucky, because we scored on the last shot of the match (by Lacazette, therefore, 90th + 5), but overall I don’t think we deserved to lose. We always want to create more, we had some very good scoring opportunities and we didn’t. We haven’t played at the level we’ve had lately. (Alexander) Lacazette is our player and he showed real commitment. I want to get the best of him. He showed a very good level and he showed how much he cares about the team. “