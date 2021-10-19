Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): “Jack Grealish has been excellent so far”

“I still have to find his best position. The matches he played, he played them well. When he’s focused on what we need to do in the game, on and off the pitch, he’s strong, his weight and body fat are just right. I think his mentality is the right one, I hope we can help him. It’s the first time he plays every three days, it’s a different rhythm, we play 11 months every three days. It’s a good challenge for him. “