Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): “Jack Grealish has been excellent so far”

On the sidelines of Manchester City’s trip to Bruges on Tuesday (6:45 p.m., to be followed live with commentary) in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola spoke of the state of form of Jack Grealish. Arrived this summer at the Skyblues for nearly 120 million euros, the English midfielder (26) has yet to find his marks in the playing pattern of the Spanish coach.
“We talked with him about what to do when he’s not with the group: eat, rest, sleep, live 24 hours a day just for his job. He has been excellent so far. Apart from the last game against Burnley, he played every game at a good level. I’m sure he will improve ”, said the Catalan at a press conference.
“I still have to find his best position. The matches he played, he played them well. When he’s focused on what we need to do in the game, on and off the pitch, he’s strong, his weight and body fat are just right. I think his mentality is the right one, I hope we can help him. It’s the first time he plays every three days, it’s a different rhythm, we play 11 months every three days. It’s a good challenge for him. “