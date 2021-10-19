Pfizer seeks authorization for its vaccine in Canada for 5-11 year olds

The balance sheet of the pandemic linked to Covid-19 is officially approaching five million deaths worldwide since its onset at the end of December 2019. According to a report established by Agence France-Presse (AFP) from from official sources, Monday, October 18, it amounts to 4.9 million deaths, the United States being the most bereaved country, with nearly 725,000 deaths, followed by Brazil (more than 603,000 deaths).

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher, or 10 to 15 million deaths.

Canada: Pfizer seeks authorization for its vaccine for children

The Pfizer-BioNTech alliance submitted an application on Monday for authorization in Canada for the use of its Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. “This is the first request that Health Canada has received for the use of a vaccine against Covid-19 in this age group”, specified the Canadian Ministry of Health.

The request is based on data from trials of 2,268 children in this age group, for whom the dosage was lowered to 10 micrograms per injection (three times less than the standard dose), which, according to the company, “The preferable dose” for 5 to 11 year olds. This same Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved in Canada for ages 12 and up.

Health Canada assures that it will not authorize the use of the vaccine “Only if the independent and comprehensive scientific review of all submitted data confirms that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks” to this group. The Canadian ministry has, moreover, indicated that “Other manufacturers are also testing their vaccines on children of different age groups”. Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech laboratories made the same request for 5-11 year olds in the United States.

South Africa rejects Russian vaccine

South Africa, which has struggled to find enough doses for its population of 59 million, just over a quarter of whom have been vaccinated to date, has rejected Russian Covid vaccine Sputnik V . “The use of the Sputnik V vaccine in South Africa, where the prevalence and incidence of HIV is high, may increase the risk of vaccinated men of contracting HIV”, the drug agency said.





Country on the continent officially the most affected by the pandemic, with more than 2.9 million cases and 88,600 deaths, South Africa has the largest number of HIV carriers in the world.

Russia’s Gamaleya center, which developed the vaccine, said in a statement it would provide evidence that South Africa’s concerns are “Totally unfounded”. The Russian formula has not officially received the green light from the WHO; it is nevertheless administered in at least 45 countries.

Latvia imposes new containment

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins announced on Monday a lockdown of nearly a month due to the resurgence of the pandemic in his country and the low vaccination rate.

“I apologize to those who have already been vaccinated, but the restrictions will apply to everyone”, insisted Mr. Karins in front of the press, after a meeting of his government which lasted ten hours. “There are still too many unvaccinated people who catch the Covid and die in the hospital”, he justified.

Containment is to begin Thursday and extend until November 15, with a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., the closure of cafes, cinemas, theaters and concert halls; restaurants will only be able to offer take-out. Only stores selling food and essentials will be able to remain open and the majority of the workforce will have to work remotely. The majority of schools will take distance courses.

Less than half of the 1.9 million Latvians received the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The contaminations record has been broken every day last week. This brings a total toll of 186,000 infections and 2,897 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

