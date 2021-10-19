Philippe Chevallier ready to vote Marine Le Pen? “My wife is Senegalese, I have no lesson to learn”

Philippe Chevallier spoke to Jordan De Luxe on Monday, October 18. The opportunity for him to make some revelations.

He didn’t mince his words. The presidential elections of 2022 have been at the heart of the news for several weeks. The candidates, official and unofficial, go through interviews and do not hesitate to briefly present their programs. For their part, public figures sometimes wish to express themselves on the subject and this was the case for Philippe Chevallier against Jordan De Luxe on Monday, October 18. “You have two choices to make … Marine Le Pen or Eric Zemmour. Who do you put the newsletter with? “, asked the journalist first. To which the principal concerned replied:”For now, I will put it at Marine because I find that there is a popular base. I’m not saying that out of demagoguery. I find that there are people who are suffering“, he explained. Subsequently, Philippe Chevallier revealed to have”bad for my country and I say that in order to love others, you have to love yourself. My wife is Senegalese, I have no lessons to receive on this“, he concluded.

An important explanation. Philippe Chevallier says he does not “love transhumanism and i don’t like artificial intelligence either. I like the “work of the heart and the hand” as Philippe de Villiers says “. Subsequently, he specifies that he thinks that the company is “in the process of disintegrating. I had a chat with some very bright youngsters yesterday“. According to his words, the fact of being”sovereignist“so that he cannot therefore “not to be on the side of Emmanuel Macron”. However, it indicates to be “maybe cheating on me“. Thus, during the next presidential elections, which will take place in April 2022, if the two candidates to compete are Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, Philippe Chevallier already knows for whom he will vote.”It would still be Marine, yes. But I’m not on the far right, I’m just afraid of globalism, of the society we are being offered“, he concluded.

Philippe Chevallier: why didn’t he want to talk about politics?

Facing Jordan De Luxe, Philippe Chevallier revealed that this is the first time he has spoken publicly on the subject. The reason for his silence? “I believe that an artist does not have to commit“, he says first. However, he says he thinks he is”in a phase where there are really people who are fed up with seeing justice resigned“, he concluded. It is therefore a very clear opinion that he gave on the set of Instant De Luxe.

