Pink notebook! Vianney happy dad: his companion Catherine gave birth to a little boy

Congratulation ! Vianney and his partner Catherine welcomed their first child together. The singer shared the good news on Instagram on Tuesday, October 19.

They are now four. Vianney, his companion Catherine Robert and her daughter have a new member in their clan, since a little boy broke in on Tuesday. It was last July that the singer had formalized the pregnancy of his companion, and here they are now complete. “If the downpour hits you and me, we go through it at 2, 3 … at 4. I just wanted to tell you that a little wonder has burst into our life. The mom & our little guy are doing well. Sharing this happiness with you makes me happy again … I know that you will keep us the privacy of these moments & thank you for it“, dropped Vianney on Instagram, caption of a photo of layette. A news that delighted Internet users, including Martin Fourcade or Joyce Jonathan. The singer’s fans, meanwhile, sent their congratulations to young people parents. “Congratulations !!! October babies are the best, “commented one.” A great adventure that continues !! Full of happiness to you 4! “, launched another.

Vianney (handsome) dad

If the 30-year-old musician became a father for the first time this Tuesday, he already has some bases in the art of raising a child thanks to the daughter of Catherine Robert, his companion, already a mother since a previous relationship. Rather discreet about his private life, Vianney had confided in this subject last November, in relation to his song Beau-papa. “It speaks of my situation, which is that of many people, that of loving a child who is not his “, had let go of the singer before adding: “And it’s something that is surprising, as soon as you touch it with your finger … I say it better in the song, but it’s true that you don’t expect that. To this love that one can develop for a child that one has not made. “

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge