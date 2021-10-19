Pirates of the Caribbean: this trick that allowed Johnny Depp to experience filming better

Passionate about Hollywood cinema from the 10s to the 70s, he follows with interest the current evolution of the 7th Art industry, and watches everything that passes in front of him: French comedy, thriller of the 90s, Palme d’Or forgotten or films of the moment. And with the time he has left, series.

On the set of “The Curse of the Black Pearl”, the first episode of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga, Johnny Depp used a prop that allowed him to stop suffering martyrdom on the set.

In the first installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, a detail is indistinguishable as it is so discreet, but Johnny Depp wears a very special accessory. On the set, he couldn’t stand the sun of California and the Dominican Republic where most of the shooting took place.





The interpreter of Jack Sparrow was completely blinded by the brightness, and in order to play the good-natured pirate in good conditions without constantly squinting, had to wear lenses protecting his eyes from the sun. Yes, sunglasses lenses that are invisible to the naked eye.

Ten years later, Depp confided in Rolling Stone (via The Mirror) be almost blind in the left eye, with which he sees completely blurry, hence the fact that he often appears wearing sunglasses and / or sight.



Would the concern have been the same for Robert de Niro, actor to whom the studio wanted to entrust the role of Jack Sparrow and who refused, thinking that success will not be there? In defense of the actor, it should be remembered that at the time, the last pirate blockbuster, Pirate Island, had crashed at the box office when it was released in 1995.

It is therefore difficult to predict the $ 455.31 million (figures adjusted for inflation) collected by the adventures of Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) and of course Jack Sparrow.