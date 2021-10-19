More

    plane crashes in texas with 21 people on board, all get by

    All passengers and crew survived the crash, which left only one injured.

    Miraculous. A plane carrying 21 people crashed on takeoff near Houston, Texas on Tuesday, October 19. But everyone managed to extricate themselves from the device before it caught fire, firefighters and local authorities reported. “Everyone on the plane, the 18 passengers and three crew members, survived”, said Sergeant Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

    The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. local time. The plane, a McDonnell Douglas twin-engine bound for Boston, collided with a fence and then caught fire in a field, according to a statement from the US Aviation Regulator (FAA) quoted by the American media.

    The aircraft was virtually destroyed by the fire, with only the tail of the aircraft remaining intact, as impressive footage from a local TV station shows. Only a slight injury is to be deplored, according to a local official.

    Passengers, who were on their way to a baseball game, managed to extricate themselves from the aircraft, and firefighters were finally able to extinguish the blaze. “They were stunned, very stunned”, reported the director of local emergency services, noting that the accident had ended “in the best possible way”.


