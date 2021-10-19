Plastic recycling: France among the most innovative countries

Posted on Oct 19, 2021 9:08 AMUpdated Oct 19, 2021, 1:28 PM

In the light of the patents filed, France is one of the most innovative countries in the world in the recycling of plastic and the design of new bioplastics, reveals a global study by the European Patent Office (EPO). According to this study on patents filed over the past decade, Europe and the United States are the two most active areas on the subject, each with 30% of the global total of filings made between 2010 and the end of 2019.

In Europe, France ranks second behind Germany. Far behind, since the Hexagon represents 4% of deposits, against 8% for German players (university or industrial). France is still almost on a par with industrial giants like, in Asia, China and Korea (5% each), while Japan is at the top of the zone (18% of deposits).

Identify developments

Companies stand out from the crowd by their dynamism in terms of patents, such, for traditional mechanical recycling, Michelin with 111 patents, notes the Office. Suez is among the Top 10 patents for mechanical recycling (12 patents over 2010-2019).

Biological and chemical recycling generated 9,000 patent filings between 2010 and 2019, double that of mechanical recycling (4,500). The most dynamic French players there are IFP Energies nouvelles (159 patents), Arkema (61) and Total (52).





The enzyme worked

The filing of patents for traditional chemical recycling by cracking or pyrolysis (very energy-intensive) peaked in 2014, but since then, “they have slowed down in the face of a generation of finer recycling by depolymerization, bringing plastic back to the state of monomers. (2,300 patents) and in the face of recycling or enzymatic composting ”, analyzes Yann Ménière, EPO chief economist.

Biological methods, which use living organisms, have been the subject of 1,500 patents. Their best incarnation in France is the listed company Carbios and its PET resin-eating enzymes (that of mineral water bottles, fleeces, etc.), which is due to launch at the end of 2022 the construction of its first factory on an industrial scale ( 40,000 tons per year).

Industrial relay

If Carbios stands out from the crowd, this is an atypical example. “In the field of chemical and biological recycling, basic research plays a much more important role than in other methods of plastic recycling,” notes the EPO. In this field of recycling, in Europe as in the United States, 29% of inventions come from universities and public research organizations.

Once the patent has been filed, things get stuck in Europe: “Progress remains to be made to materialize the results of fundamental research at the industrial level”, comments the President of the EPO, António Campinos. American start-ups have generated four times more patents in chemical and biological recycling than their European competitors (338 against 84).