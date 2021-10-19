Pokémon Arceus Legends: A very strange video has appeared!

In January 2022, players will be able to discover a new kind of Pokémon, closer to a Monster Hunter and Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Entitled Pokémon Legends Arceus, the title was entitled to a new trailer for the strange month.

No new images of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, no appearance of the Switch logo or the name of the game, but a “found footage” video, like what can be found in a whole section of horror cinema. Blair witch launched the idea, taken up many years later by REC or Paranormal Activity. According to the description of the video, this video was found in the Joliberges library and contains images of the Hisui region. So, concretely, we don’t see much, but we know that we are following the footsteps of an explorer in a snowy region from Husui. We quickly see Stalgamin, but the strangest thing happens when the cameraman sees a Caninos or one Goupix, before changing his mind.





As he seems to be approaching the Pokémon, a roar sounds, and the camera ends up on the ground. If videos of this kind abound on internet channels dedicated to the paranormal or cryptozoology, it appears much stranger when it serves the communication of a new Pokémon game. Still, it is very intriguing, and that is undoubtedly the goal. The Pokémon Company invites players to take a close look at the video, because secrets seem to be hidden there. Recall that Pokémon Legends Arceus will be released on Switch on January 28, 2022.

