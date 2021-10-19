Polish Prime Minister denounces “blackmail” of Brussels, Commission defends its values

Ursula von der Leyen in front of the Parliament of Strasbourg, October 19, 2021. RONALD WITTEK / AP

It was a real showdown that took place in the hemicycle of the European Parliament on Tuesday, October 19. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki denounced in Strasbourg a ” blackmail “ of the European Union (EU) towards his country on the primacy of European law, while the Warsaw recovery plan is frozen by Brussels.

The European Commission will act to defend the ” common values ​​” of the EU in Poland, for her part warned its president, Ursula von der Leyen, without making any announcement against Warsaw. “We will not allow our common values ​​to be endangered. The Commission will act ”said Mme Von der Leyen in front of the European Parliament after the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court challenging the primacy of European law.

For his part, the Polish Prime Minister, who had asked to come and speak in the hemicycle of Parliament, said “Reject[r] this language of threats or coercion ”. He engaged in a plea on the sovereignty of States vis-à-vis Brussels. “Blackmail is becoming a habitual method in some member states, it is not the basis of democracy”, criticized Mr. Morawiecki in a speech of about thirty minutes acclaimed by his supporters.

Asked about the Polish recovery plan, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said on Tuesday that the EU executive was waiting “A clear message” of Warsaw on its judicial reforms.

“We will continue to debate this plan. There must be both investments and reforms, and these reforms relate to the independence of the judiciary. So we are waiting for a clear message on the matter. The analysis will continue “, he said arriving at a meeting of European ministers in Luxembourg.

The European executive prepares its response

Poland has been in open conflict with Brussels for several years over controversial judicial reforms implemented by the ruling right-wing populist party, Law and Justice (PiS).

A recent decision by the Polish Constitutional Court has worsened tensions, raising fears of the country’s exit from the European Union and prompting tens of thousands of Poles to demonstrate in the streets on October 11 their attachment to the European project.





Mateusz Morawiecki reiterated on Tuesday that this idea of “Polexit” was a “Wrong story”. “Poland is and will remain a member of the EU”, he insisted, while reiterating the primacy of the Polish Constitution, which remains “The supreme law” for his country. Poland is “Criticized in a biased and unjustified manner”, he added, accusing the European Union of “Paternalism”.

At the request of the Prime Minister, the Polish Constitutional Court, an institution close to the ruling party, ruled in early October that certain articles of the EU treaties were “Incompatible” with the national constitution.

This questioning of the primacy of European law and the jurisdiction of the Court of Justice of the EU, founding principles of the Union, has given rise to numerous condemnations in the Union.

The European executive, as guardian of the treaties, is preparing its response. Ursula von der Leyen listed her options on Tuesday. The Commission could launch a new infringement procedure against Poland, which could lead to a referral to the Court of Justice of the EU. It has also had at its disposal since January a tool to suspend or reduce the funds paid to a State that does not respect the principles of the rule of law.

The controversial justice reforms in Poland also led the Commission, in December 2017, to initiate proceedings (Article 7 of the Treaty) against the country. This procedure, which can in theory go as far as the suspension of the country’s voting rights in the Council, has however stalled.

“Deeply worried”

“I am deeply worried. “ This unprecedented judgment “Calls into question the foundations of the European Union”, urged Ursula von der Leyen to MEPs, who are calling for a hard line against Warsaw.

“Calling into question the rule of law is calling into question the European project. We will be extremely vigilant and firm on these subjects throughout Europe ”, said the French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune on his arrival in Luxembourg to prepare with his counterparts for the European summit organized on Thursday and Friday. “The dialogue continues with Poland, but we must also use pressure tools, he said. This does not mean that we are giving a price to the rule of law, that we can pay for not respecting values ​​if we are ready to deprive ourselves of certain European funds ”, he insisted.

Ahead of the European summit, the Polish head of government wrote to other leaders on Monday, complaining that the EU risks becoming a “Body managed centrally by institutions devoid of any democratic control”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday advocated dialogue rather than hardening against Warsaw.

“The Constitution of the Member States is obviously fundamental, but the internal regulations of our Union are more important”, however defended on Tuesday in Strasbourg the German MEP Manfred Weber, leader of the main political group of the European Parliament (European People’s Party – EPP -, right). “When a member state threatens not to respect the rules, it places itself in front of the exit door, nobody pushes it”, added the Spaniard Iratxe Garcia Perez, head of the group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (or S&D, left).