Premier League – Arsenal draws a draw against Crystal Palace thanks to Alexandre Lacazette (2-2)

Patrick Vieira believed to hold his victory for his return in front of the fans of the Gunners, but Alexandre Lacazette gave the Emirates Stadium a draw (2-2) with the flavor of victory. On a final ball in the area, the Frenchman, who came into play, allowed Arsenal to snatch the draw point on Monday at the end of the 8th day of the Premier League, in a London derby of madness against Crystal Palace.

He absolutely had to score points with his coach Mikel Arteta, it’s done. For his third appearance only this season, Alexandre Lacazette could not (almost) dream of a better scenario. Entering the lawn to replace Martin Odegaard in the 67th minute, the Frenchman has changed absolutely everything. While Arsenal was battered since the middle of the first period, the former Lyonnais revitalized the game of his team, before obtaining an unexpected draw at the end of the suspense.

Premier League Lineker: “I don’t understand why Lacazette doesn’t play more” 4 HOURS AGO

On a final action, initiated by a corner, Lacazette took advantage of a deflected shot then pushed back by Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita to send the ball into the opposing net (90th + 5) and allow the Gunners to return to the 12th place in the standings, just three points behind 6th place. Palace, for its part, is now in 14th position with 8 points.





Palace mastery was not enough

Arsenal therefore ended as it had started. By a goal. Because from the 8th minute of play, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had ignited the Emirates Stadium, opening the scoring thanks to a ball repelled by Guaita on a magnificent curled shot from Nicolas Pépé. In short, Lacazette’s goal looks like a copy of the achievement of his Gabonese teammate, author of his third goal this season, all at home.

However, despite a failed start to the game, the Eagles have mastered their subject for most of the game. Rising in temperature, the players of Crystal Palace concretized their domination for the first time at the start of the second period, thanks to Christian Benteke. On a big mistake by Partey, the Belgian moved forward full axis, fixed his defender, before rolling a ball in the small right net of Aaron Ramsdale (50th, 1-1).

Then it was the turn of the young Frenchman Odsonne Edouard to send a powerful strike on a counter-attack (73rd, 1-2), after having come close to disaster on the other side of the field. The dynamics and the score were then to the advantage of the Eagles, before the savior of the evening caused the spite on the face of Patrick Vieira, who will remember his return to the fold.

Premier League Hanging on Brighton, Arsenal does not chain 10/02/2021 At 6:28 PM