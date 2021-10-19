Premier League – Arsenal – Gary Lineker “does not understand why Lacazette does not play more” “

Lineker does not “understand”
“It was my first goal of the season. I know I have to work hard to get a few minutes and I try to enjoy as much as possible when I am in the field“, he reacted immediately to the microphone of Sky Sports. All smiles, Lacazette, scorer of two English League Cup goals since the start of the season, may well have scored points on Monday night. But will he really succeed in reversing the trend?
“I don’t understand why he doesn’t play more, railed Gary Lineker on Twitter. There must be a reason, I guess, but I haven’t seen it.“Probably frustrated with his current situation, the French striker has obviously not given up yet. Often announced at the start, Alexandre Lacazette has perhaps not said his last word with Arsenal.
