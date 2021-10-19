Premier League clubs declare war on Newcastle!

The takeover of Newcastle is definitely talking a lot. As a reminder, the Tyneside club has become 80% owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). And since then, the Magpies say they face headwinds. On the ground, Steve Bruce’s men lost at home to Tottenham (2-3) under the eyes of their new bosses, leaving the club in nineteenth place in the Premier League standings. But that’s not all.

If the formation dear to Alan Shearer is making the headlines of the English newspapers because of the enticing rumors about the transfer window, the other clubs are organizing behind the scenes to put sticks in the wheels. Because on the other side of the Channel, the express green light granted to the Saudis still does not pass. Yesterday, the British press also indicated that several teams had requested the resignation of the president of the Premier League, Gary Hoffman.





Everything to slow down Newcastle

Today, The Times and Skysports relay in chorus an information according to which the clubs of the Premier League organized yesterday an emergency meeting to counter the designs of the Magpies. Clearly, eighteen voters out of nineteen (only Manchester City voted against) voted for the ban imposed on Newcastle to conclude trade agreements with companies linked to Saudi Arabia. The objective is clear: to avoid an express and easy enrichment of the Toons.

Manchester City and PSG had been able to enter into commercial agreements of this kind, but the Rouge-et-Bleu had however seen their contract with QTA be severely revoked (he had to bring back to the base at least € 150 million annually to PSG, editor’s note) . “If we hadn’t imposed this ban, nothing could have stopped Newcastle from signing a £ 100million naming deal. And they could then have used this money to recruit players ”, a PL leader told Skysports. Atmosphere…