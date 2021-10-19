Premier League player talks about his homosexuality

A Premier League player confided in The Sun about his homosexuality and the impossibility, according to him, of revealing his identity on pain of being the target of hostile reactions, in particular from opposing supporters.

The subject is still too taboo to talk about it freely, according to him. A Premier League player told The Sun about his homosexuality and the inability to reveal his identity. He asked for psychological help to evacuate hostile fears if he revealed his secret.

“I will be crucified”

“It’s 2021 and I should be free to tell everyone who I am,” he said in the tabloid. But there are a few fans in the stands who are still very stuck in the 1980s. I want to to be open with people because that’s who I am and what I’m proud of. But the truth is, I would be crucified. “





“When I play, I feel like the fans can guess and judge me,” he continues. “Can they guess from the clothes I wear off the pitch? It had a terrible effect. on me mentally. It’s terrifying. “

According to The Sun, the player spoke with Amal Fashanu, niece of former Norwich player Justin Fashanu, who came out in 1990 before committing suicide in 1998. She directed an award-winning documentary about his uncle. She also created a charity dedicated to the fight against homophobia and racism in sport.

Last year, two Premier League players revealed their homosexuality to those close to them, while maintaining their public anonymity. Amal Fashanu, also very involved in the subject of the mental health of footballers, organizes each year in March a gala in London for the fight against homophobia. She invited the two players in question.