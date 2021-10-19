Presidential 2022: why comedian Philippe Chevallier will vote for Marine Le Pen

the essential

This Monday, October 18, comedian Philippe Chevallier announced that he wanted to vote for Marine Le Pen if she found herself facing Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the election. A rare stance for the artist.

Philippe Chevallier, a comedian known for his duo “Chevallier and Laspalès” said he wanted to vote for candidate Marine Le Pen in the next presidential election, in an interview with Télé Star Play on Monday, October 18. “For now, I will put my newsletter at Marine. I find that she has a popular base. I am not saying that out of demagogy. I find that there are people who are suffering,” he said.





This vote, he intends to do in the event that the candidate of the National Rally is facing Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the elections. “I don’t like transhumanism, I don’t like artificial intelligence. I like what Philippe de Villiers calls the work of the heart and the hand. I find that we are disintegrating” explained the humorist, who claims to be “sovereignist” opposed to “Europeanists”, like Emmanuel Macron.

“This is the first time” that Philippe Chevallier has spoken publicly about politics. “I believe that an artist does not have to make a commitment” he justified himself. For the comedian, it is not complicated to assume his political positions, even if they are controversial. “My wife is Senegalese, on that, I have no lessons to receive” he defended himself.