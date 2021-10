Prime Audiences: The TF1 TV movie “Far from home” beaten by “Love is in the meadow” on M6 – France 2 and France 3 weak under 2 million – The “Crimes” special on Hail on NRJ12 in front C8 and TFX

Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 broadcast “Far from home”. At the casting, viewers found Marine Delterme, Marc Lavoine, Lucie Fagedet or Lucas Englander. The film “Grace to God” was offered on France 2. As for France 3, it programmed “Apocalypse, Hitler attacks in the East – 1941-1943”. On M6, viewers had an appointment with “Love is in the meadow”, presented by Karine Le Marchand.



Love is in the meadow (x2)

19.9% ​​market share 4,056,000 viewers

Far from home (x2)

18.5% market share 3,692,000 viewers

Thanks to God

10% market share 1,962,000 viewers

Apocalypse, Hitler attack in the East – 1941-1943 (x2)

8.8% market share 1,809,000 viewers

Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the Black Pearl

5.7% market share 1,082,000 viewers

We won’t grow old together

4.8% market share 1,031,000 viewers

Men in Black

5.1% market share 997,000 viewers

Experts: Miami

2.5% market share

560,000 viewers

Sperm whales, a family story

2.4% market share 539,000 viewers

Unforgettable

2.1% market share 465,000 viewers

Crimes

2.1% market share 438,000 viewers

Ascension

2.1% market share 418,000 viewers

Blanche Gardin – I speak to myself

1.5% market share 310,000 viewers

Emergency calls (x2)

1.5% market share 299,000 viewers

Kaamelott

1.4% market share 277,000 viewers

Express mechanics

1.2% market share 255,000 viewers

Out of control

1% market share 220,000 viewers

Aquamen

0.6% market share 144,000 viewers Top market shares