Prince William and the velvet jacket that means a lot

Without drum or tie. On the occasion of the Earthshot Prize, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II bet on a velvet blazer jacket, worn on a turtleneck, which takes a more fashionable turn to his locker room. Kate Middleton appeared next to her in an Alexander McQueen dress.

Velvet one day, velvet always? This seems to be Prince William’s new fashion credo in autumn 2021, he usually subscribes to classic costumes. During the presentation of the first edition of the Earthshot Prize (1), this Sunday, October 17 in London, the husband of Kate Middleton appeared wearing a short velvet jacket in pine green color, (matching by the way to the carpet of the ceremony), a tone appreciated by royal families in the past. Under his blazer, branded by the British brand Reiss, the Duke of Cambridge wore a black turtleneck. The rest of her outfit consisted of simple black pants and a pair of patent derbies.

On September 28, for the preview of the latest James Bond, To die can wait, Kate Middleton’s husband had already created a surprise by sporting a black velvet suit jacket. The bow tie was in order but the material of the jacket affirmed a more daring stylistic choice than usual.

Getty Images

Already worn

For the event, nicknamed the “Eco Oscars”, guests were asked not to buy new outfits. When Lady Di’s son received the information, he then opted for this green jacket. Perfectly in the theme of the ceremony, he had already worn it on the occasion of a charity gala at the Camden Roundhouse in London in 2019. His wife, Kate Middleton, meanwhile, decided to bring out a dress. signed Alexander McQueen that she wore for the first time in 2011 to a reception of the Bafta at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles.

(1) The Earthshot Prize is awarded to actions and initiatives that “help fix the planet for the next ten years”.