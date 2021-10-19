PSG defeat RB Leipzig thanks to a brace from Messi

The player: Mbappé involved on all three goals

This season, Kylian Mbappé had not yet scored in the Champions League. The PSG striker quickly repaired this incongruity on Tuesday evening. From the 9th minute, he concluded a Parisian counter, ideally served in a touch by Draxler. The world champion was decisive on the three goals of his team. He recovered the ball following a poor recovery from Adams then shifted Messi who scored his second goal with PSG in two stages (67th). In the 73rd minute, he got a penalty following a naive foul by Mohamed Simakan, the former Strasbourg player. A penalty transformed by Messi … a panenka. “It’s normal, it’s respect, he’s the best player in the world, he comes to our team, it’s normal to let him shoot”, explained Mbappé on Canal +. In additional time, Hakimi obtained another penalty that Mbappé sent to the stands (90th + 4), without consequence for the Parisian club.