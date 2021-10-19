PSG defeat RB Leipzig thanks to a brace from Messi

The match: 3-2
Halfway through the matches of the group stage of the Champions League, PSG had an almost perfect course from an accounting point of view. Winners this Tuesday night of RB Leipzig (3-2), the Parisians now have seven points, one more than Manchester City, their runner-up, who beat Bruges a little earlier (5-1).
If Paris can calmly consider joining the round of 16, in the content of the meeting, the Parisians have not really reassured. Already battered by Manchester City, they suffered again against Christopher Nkunku and his teammates. “We did good things, others a little less, recognized Kylian Mbappé at the microphone of Canal +, rejecting any idea that his team had been successful in this meeting. Luck we provoke it, that does not exist, luck, in this kind of match. The Champions League is difficult. Maybe we had weak times a little too weak ”, he nevertheless admitted.
However, the evening had started perfectly with the opening of the score of Mbappé from the 9th minute following a thunderous counter from the Parisians initiated by a recovery of the ball from Messi on André Silva (with undoubtedly a small fault), a relaunch of Marquinhos for Draxler who served Mbappé in one touch before a perfect conclusion from the world champion. Far from being stunned, Leipzig pushed. Marquinhos saved a hot ball in front of Klostermann (25th), André Silva touched the post (27th) before equalizing on a perfect cross from Angelino (28th). The Spanish left-hander has again perfectly centered for Nordi Mukiele, the former player of Montpellier, who gave the advantage to the visitors of a recovery at close range (57th).
Ten minutes later, Paris, which was yet jostled, took advantage of a first error from Leipzig, an insecure receding ball from Adams to Angelino, to equalize thanks to Lionel Messi (67th). Seven minutes later, Mbappé got a penalty that the Argentinian transformed with a panenka full of nerve (74th). Paris could even have won by two goals, but the penalty obtained by Hakimi in added time was missed by Mbappé (90th + 4), who could not achieve everything on Tuesday night.
The player: Mbappé involved on all three goals
This season, Kylian Mbappé had not yet scored in the Champions League. The PSG striker quickly repaired this incongruity on Tuesday evening. From the 9th minute, he concluded a Parisian counter, ideally served in a touch by Draxler. The world champion was decisive on the three goals of his team. He recovered the ball following a poor recovery from Adams then shifted Messi who scored his second goal with PSG in two stages (67th). In the 73rd minute, he got a penalty following a naive foul by Mohamed Simakan, the former Strasbourg player. A penalty transformed by Messi … a panenka. “It’s normal, it’s respect, he’s the best player in the world, he comes to our team, it’s normal to let him shoot”, explained Mbappé on Canal +. In additional time, Hakimi obtained another penalty that Mbappé sent to the stands (90th + 4), without consequence for the Parisian club.
3
No player has scored more goals than Lionel Messi in his first 3 appearances for Paris in the Champions League (3, or as many as Neymar and Mauro Icardi). (Opta)