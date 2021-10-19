PSG: Rothen turns on the Icardi error!

Particularly affected by his recent separation from his wife Wanda Nara, Paris Saint-Germain center-forward Mauro Icardi (28 years old, 1 LdC appearance this season) was “excused” by the club from the French capital for the match against RB Leipzig on Tuesday (9 p.m.) in the Champions League. Without criticizing this decision, the former Parisian Jérôme Rothen, however, criticized the error made by PSG with the recruitment of the Argentine international.





“Whether Icardi is absent or on the field, his place is in the stands. I say in the stands because this player when he is the holder is not terrible. Even in the efforts. Technically and tactically, there are gaps. C ‘is a huge investment, he had to replace the guy who has marked the most in the history of PSG, that is to say Cavani. The problem is there. Once again, Icardi is a mistake of casting and it’s Leonardo’s fault. For the personal story, I’m taking a step back, we lived in a locker room, of course there is an impact. We remain human beings “, everything in the same way qualified the consultant of radio RMC.

