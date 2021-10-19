PSG terrace Leipzig and relaunch

Hooked by Club Bruges (2-2) then by Manchester City (1-1), Paris Saint-Germain challenged RB Leipzig on behalf of the 3rd day of the Youth League. The Ile-de-France club has shown solidity against the Germans. Quickly, Wilson Odobert opened the scoring (11th) before Xavi Simons increased the score after returning from the locker room (66th). In the last minutes, El Chadaille Bitshiabu gave more depth to the Parisian success (84th). With this 3-0 victory, Paris Saint-Germain comes back to Manchester City and Club Bruges who parted in a draw (1-1).

In the other matches, Real Madrid fell against Shakhtar Donetsk (3-2) while Inter Milan beat Sheriff Tiraspol (2-1). In Group B, the Lombards lead with 7 points, one unit ahead of the Ukrainians, while Real Madrid are third with three points. Finally, in Group C, Borussia Dortmund crushed Ajax Amsterdam (5-1) and took the lead with 7 points. Sporting are second with 5 points thanks to a 3-1 victory over Besiktas.





The results :